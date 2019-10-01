Nikki Glaser's first Netflix special just dropped, so if you're looking for more Nikki Glaser specials to watch after Bangin', then you've come to the right place. After successful appearances on two other Netflix projects earlier this year, she's finally taking center stage in her own standup special on the streaming platform. Bangin' tackles, according to the Netflix synopsis, "sex, sobriety, and getting over her own insecurities," while "[keeping] the audience at the edge of their seat as she delves into taboo topics like sex and...sex." Of course, tearing down sexual double standards has always been Glaser's ~brand~, so there's plenty more comedy in this vein from her if you liked what you heard in Bangin'.

The Cincinnati native (by way of St. Louis) is among the many comedians who translated their successful podcast fame into a TV gig. You Had To Be There, her 2011-2013 podcast with fellow comedian Sara Schaefer, led to a late night MTV talk show called Nikki & Sara Live, which ran its course after two seasons. Then, in 2015, she hosted her own short-lived, sex-themed late night show on Comedy Central called Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. She's also participated in Comedy Central roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin, and even did a (very brief) stint on Dancing With the Stars Season 27. (She went home the first week.) Here are five other Glaser standup specials worth tuning into.

Nikki Glaser: Perfect Comedy Central Stand-Up on YouTube Nikki Glaser: Perfect first aired on Comedy Central in 2016. It was the comedienne's first solo special and comparisons to Amy Schumer abound. The pair are IRL friends, after all. But Glaser definitely has her own distinctive style that's worth tuning in for. The Chicago Tribune called Perfect a "skillful dissection of her own sexual psyche," and Glaser has been building on that foundation ever sense. It makes a perfect prequel to Bangin, if you want to get a sense of how Glaser has developed her comedic stylings.

Women Who Kill Glaser teamed up with Schumer, Marina Franklin, and Rachel Feinstein for this 2013 hour-long special filmed at The Apollo Theater in New York. Full of raunchy, funny, and painfully real sex talk, Women Who Kill is available to rent on YouTube or Amazon Prime.

The Half Hour Back when she was still considered an "up and comer," Glaser appeared on Season 2, Episode 2 of Comedy Central's showcase series The Half Hour in 2013. You can watch her full set on Comedy Central's website.

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate Netflix on YouTube Though not a solo special, it's worth mentioning Glaser's appearance on Netflix's 50-year anniversary tribute to Laugh-In, Still Laugh-in: The Stars Celebrate. She joins original cast member Lily Tomlin, along with stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Rita Moreno to recreate the show's iconic sketches.