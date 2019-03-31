5 Of Kate Middleton's Parenting Tips Are All You Need To Mom Like A Royal

Not that I know from experience, but I imagine it must be incredibly difficult to be a mother and to be constantly in the public eye. Celebrities, royals, politicians — they're all being constantly scrutinized for their decisions, as well as their parenting choices. However, you have to admit that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done an incredible job so far with their three littles. In fact, five of Kate Middleton's parenting tips are basically all you need to mom like a royal.

It's no secret that Kate Middleton wasn't born into royalty. But now that she's raising the heir to the royal throne and his two siblings, she's paving her own way in this whole parenting-under-intense-scrutiny business. And she's doing a pretty darn good job of it, from what I can tell. The Duchess of Cambridge always seems to be calm and collected under pressure when in public with her children. She's attentive and caring, yet firm with her expectations. As a result, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are remarkably behaved.

So if you want to parent like a royal, let's take a look at a few lessons that can be learned from Kate Middleton, shall we? Such as ...

1. Get down on the child's level.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Cheat Sheet reported, both Prince William and Kate Middleton have made it a habit to crouch down and speak to children on their level. This is regardless of whether it's their own children or not. And it makes a ton of sense if you think about it. Heck, even Anne Hathaway is taking this page out of the royals' book. "They get down on the child's level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered," the actress told The Sunday Times, according to E! Online. "I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan." Hey, if Anne Hathaway and Kate Middleton do it, then I'm in.

2. Spend time together in the great outdoors.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish," Middleton wrote in May 2018, as part of an open letter in support of Children's Hospice Week, according to People. And the Duchess of Cambridge definitely practices what she preaches!

3. It's normal to struggle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Harper's Bazzar reported, Kate Middleton acknowledged that this whole parenting thing is freaking hard. "Everybody experiences the same struggle," she said during a visit to the U.K. charity Family Action in January. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read."

4. Set boundaries with your in-laws.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Middleton is typically one to follow royal protocol under most circumstances, her actions have made it clear that being a mother trumps doing everything to her in-laws' liking. She, Prince William, and their children typically do Christmas dinner at her parents' house, for example. And she reportedly had a baby shower when she was pregnant with Prince George. Hey, if Middleton can tell the Queen what's what, then by golly, so can we.

5. Make it a point to protect your kids' privacy.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William have done the best they can to give their kids relatively normal day-to-day lives — and this includes prioritizing their privacy. When they moved from Norfolk to Kensington Palace, for example, they had a 820-foot-long wall of hedges planted on the west side, according to Express. This was to prevent people from peeking through the fence at/taking photos of their family. And after Princess Charlotte's birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a letter sent out to members of the press, reminding them not to take photos of their family at their private estate, E! Online reported. (Maybe, just maybe, we as parents can refrain from posting naked baby photos of our kids online?)

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obviously, this isn't an exhaustive list of parenting lessons Kate Middleton has to offer. But to me, they are a few of the most important ones the Duchess of Cambridge has either directly offered — or led by example. And I'm sure she'll have many more nuggets of parenting wisdom to share in the years to come.