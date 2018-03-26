Humans love to mythologize unique traits, and this is true for people who are left-handed. Chances are, you've encountered the idea that left-handed people are more creative or free-thinking, but these scientific facts about left-handed people may cause you to rethink everything you know about lefties. In this case, the realities about life for left-handed people are even more interesting than their myths.

Making up about 10 percent of the population, left-handed people are sometimes overlooked or misunderstood by the right-handed people of the world, according to Huff Post. After all, it wasn't too long ago that left-handed kids were punished during writing exercises. Seriously, left-handed people were considered sinister or even practitioners of witchcraft in past years, as noted in Time magazine. Although your left-handed neighbor probably won't be accused of witchcraft any time soon (hopefully), there are still plenty of misunderstandings about life for lefties.

That's why it's so important to consider left-handedness from a factual, scientific point of view. Left-handed people are different in some ways, it's true, but it has more to do with the brain's wiring or cultural influences than anything else. To be honest, a lot of the reasons behind these facts are not yet fully understood. Still, the facts about left-handed people are pretty mind-blowing in their own right.

1 Males Are Slightly More Likely To Be Left-Handed Giphy Left-handed women are extra-rare. Men are about 2 percent more likely to be left-handed than women, according to a meta-analysis of 144 handedness studies, according to the American Psychological Association. The reason behind this difference, and whether it's more based in genetics or culture, is still under investigation.

2 Twins Are More Likely To Be Left-Handed Giphy Twins are already exceptional because they have a real-life double, but their uniqueness extends to hand preference as well. About 17 percent of twins are both left-handed, reported the Washington State Twin Registry, which is about 7 percent above the general population rate for left-handedness. In an even more interesting twist, however, about 21 percent of sets of twins include one left-handed person and one right-handed person, as further noted by the Washington State Twin Registry. With this in mind, it looks like handedness is not entirely genetic, because identical twins share the same genes.

3 Left-Handed People May Experience Sleep Disorders Differently Giphy Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD), which causes rhythmic bodily movements and disrupts sleep, tends to affect left-handed people differently. Left-handed people are likely to experience periodic limb movements on both sides of the body than their right-handed peers (as opposed to just one side), according to a 2011 study in Chest Journal. What does this mean? "What we know of people who are left-handed is they tend to have a slightly different dominant brain hemisphere than right-handed people," said study researcher Dawn Alita R. Hernandez in LiveScience. "So if [PLMD] is coming primarily from the cortex, we should see a difference in handedness." This study provides an interesting hint at the link between handedness, brain hemispheres, and disorders. Wild, right?

4 Left-Handed People Tend To Drink More Often Giphy Of all the left-handed facts out there, this is one of the most curious. When you control for other variables, left-handed people tend to drink more often than right-handed people, according to a 2011 study in the British Journal of Health Psychology. To be clear, though, the study does not prove that left-handed people are more likely to be total lushes, just that they are less likely to drink rarely or not at all. Of course, there are still plenty of left-handed teetotalers in the world as well. These are just averages.