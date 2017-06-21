5 Signs Of An Incompetent Cervix

If you didn't pay close attention during Sex Ed, you may not be too confident in your anatomical knowledge. So when you become pregnant, it's helpful to brush up on all the lingo you're likely to hear during your upcoming prenatal visits.One medical term your doctor might mention is an incompetent cervix. Besides just knowing the name, it's also important to know what symptoms in your pregnancy should warrant concern for this condition. That's why being aware of the signs of an incompetent cervix is an essential element of having a healthy pregnancy.
You're definitely not alone if this is the first time you're even hearing about this pregnancy complication. According to the official website for the Mayo Clinic, "an incompetent cervix is when weak cervical tissue contributes to premature birth or the loss of an otherwise healthy pregnancy." To clarify, your cervix is supposed to become thin and dilate, but only when you're about to give birth. If it softens before then, that's when it's considered to be an incompetent cervix, or cervical insufficiency, as the Mayo Clinic further noted. It's completely normal to worry about miscarrying in the beginning and possible complications with labor or delivery. Although it can be overwhelming to think about scenarios like premature birth or miscarriage, arming yourself with knowledge can go a long way in easing your mind. Check out these signs of an incompetent cervix so you can feel more prepared.
