5 Signs Your Dog Is Having A Bad Day & What You Can Do About It

Everyone gives off certain signs when they're having a bad day, don't you think? I can utter a sigh from across the room and my husband knows, after 13 years of marriage, that he should perhaps ask me if everything's alright. It's my bad day "tell," and I don't have to utter a word. As it turns out, dogs can have bad days, just like humans. From neglecting their favorite toy to obsessive paw licking, a dog can, in his own way, let you know something's not quite right.

First things first, you'll want to make sure you're not misinterpreting his bad day for something physically wrong. Once you have ruled out, with the help of a professional veterinarian, that your dog is fit and healthy, it may be time to look closer to home. In an interview with Romper, John Woods, Founder of All Things Dog, says, "Dogs love human interaction; they are man's best friend for a reason. If your dog isn't getting the love, attention, and fuss that they should be, this can result in destructive behaviors or an aloof temperament. We can easily confuse an aloof and sad dog for a dog who just isn't getting loved."

Do you recognize any of these signs in your pet?

1. Change In Appetite 279photo Studio/Shutterstock According to the website of dog behaviorist Cesar Milan, look out for changes in your dog's eating habits. If your dog goes from lapping up two meals a day to a sudden loss of appetite and lack of interest in meal time, pay attention. Alternatively, if he suddenly begins eating like his life depends on it, he is definitely trying to tell you that something else is going on other than food.

2. Sleepiness Fotyma/Shutterstock I know dogs love an afternoon nap, but if he continues to snooze after you've gotten home from work or an extended outing, this could be a sign of a dog's sadness. As noted by petMD, if he doesn't seem interested in what you're up to, something might be up.

3. Paw Licking Mak77/Shutterstock There are many reasons that a dog licks their paws, among them bacterial infections, eczema, joint pain, and dry skin, according to All Things Dogs. But if your dog is licking his paws repeatedly and exhibiting some of the other signs on this list, he may be sending you a signal that he's not happy.

4. Hiding Christine Bird/Shutterstock Hide-and-go-seek might be a fun game for children, but if your dog begins hiding from you, he's not in the mood for playing, according to Fido Savvy. Dogs crave attention and acceptance from their owners and other dogs; if they suddenly begin disappearing, it's not a good sign.