Studies About Kids & Lack Of Sleep You Should Read
byKorey Lane
Updated:
Originally Published:
For many Americans, sleep is the best part of the day. Being able to fade into that dark arena of near-nothingness, the stress and sorrows of the day disappearing behind you. It's pure bliss, for the most part. However, as many adults know, sleep can be an evasive concept, and the effects of its absence are harmful for our health and happiness. Unfortunately, this is also true for kids. As most parents know, kids, especially babies, hardly every sleep all the way through the night, every night. And while this is completely normal, it's still important for you, your sanity, and of course, the health of your child, to try and make sure your kids are getting as much of the recommended amount of sleep as possible. If you're stuck on how to make that happen, here's a list of five studies that show how lack of sleep affects kids.
I get it — you love your kids and want the best for them. But sometimes, the amount of information out there about raising kids can be overwhelming. And let's face it, it's impossible to read everything there is about parenting. Sometimes its easier to just throw your hands in the air and give up. Here's a tip: Don't do that. There's help, if you need it: If sleep is an issue for your family, check out these studies — they may provide a much-needed outlook into what's going on with your kids.