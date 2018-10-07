5 Surprising Facts About The Busby Quints That Will Make You Love Them Even More

If you've ever caught an episode of TLC's OutDaughtered, then you probably observed a couple of things right away. 1) Having quintuplets is chaotic and basically turns your life upside down. 2) The Busbys' house is huge. 3) Adam, Danielle, and their six daughters are just so likable. All of these components put together has made for one heck of a reality TV series. However, even if you happen to be a die-hard fan of OutDaughtered, here are five surprising facts about the Busby quints that will make you love them even more.

Adam and Danielle live in Houston, Texas, with their six daughters: Blayke, 7, and the only surviving set of all-girl quintuplets in the U.S. — Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. The nation has watched the Busbys through four seasons of OutDaughtered so far, following their journey from the NICU, to surviving those first few months with six newborns, through the quints' third birthday in April. With that said, even dedicated fans might not know everything there is to know about the Busbys. So without further ado, let's take a look at some surprising factoids about the OutDaughtered quints that you might not be aware of. Like ...

1. Their Parents First Met At Target

Guys, if it weren't for Target, Adam and Danielle probably wouldn't be together today. That's because the couple met when they were both working at a Target store in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to Country Living. "After a few months of working almost side by side together at Target, Adam finally got the courage to say a few words to me," Danielle wrote in a blog post. "The first words out of his mouth were 'hey beautiful.' My thoughts at first were…’oh wow! You never talk to me and now your trying to hit on me….real smooth’. She continued:

Obviously it must have worked, ha. A few weeks go by where we started eating lunch and taking our Target 15 min breaks together…(so romantic).

Adam eventually asked Danielle out on a date — for which he stood her up — before they went on their first actual date: A birthday dinner for his sister, with his entire family. (Talk about high pressure!) I guess it all worked out in the end, though, because Danielle and Adam are still together to this day.

2. Adam & Danielle Didn't Use IVF To Conceive The Quints

When it comes to higher-order multiples, many people assume that in vitro fertilization is the culprit. But that's not the case for the Busbys. Danielle was actually taking fertility drugs, and then they went through a procedure called intrauterine insemination (IUI), according to the family's blog. Although an initial ultrasound for the quints showed nothing, Danielle's HCG levels were incredibly high at the time. Still, they were completely shocked at what they saw at the next ultrasound. "There were clear as day 3 sacs we could see on the screen at one time and then ONE more kind of off to the side. So now we were looking at FOUR babies," Danielle wrote. "Adam is about to pass out and I am laughing!" She continued:

We were told by the doctor to come back in two weeks for another ultrasound and to prepare ourselves for what could possibly happen…we may not see this many babies next time. We go back and what do you know…God had more in store for us. We immediately saw 2 babies in one sac…AND that was NOT there last time, lol.

3) The Girls Spent 3 Months In The NICU

The Busby quints arrived in April 2015 — at 28 weeks and two days gestation, according to Houstonia magazine. Each baby girl weighed between 2 pounds and 2 pounds 6 ounces, NBC News reported. They spent three months in the NICU at the Women's Hospital of Texas before they could finally go home, according to the magazine — a feat their family knows is nothing short of incredible. "I am amazed each day at God’s grace on our family for bringing these babies though nearly impossible odds," Adam wrote on Instagram in November 2015. "The NICU is a tough place to visit each day hoping and praying for your little one to pull though. Our God was our strength through this whole process and we lean on him each day still."

4. Two Of The Quints Are Identical

Out of the five sisters, there is one a set of identical twins: Ava and Olivia, according to Country Living. Although all of the quints look very similar — aside from Hazel, whose red hair and glasses makes her stand out from the rest — Ava and Olivia are nearly impossible to tell apart. To the untrained eye, at least. But never fear! If you want to improve your skills, Adam posted a video in March to help fans decipher between the twins.

5. All Of The Girls Have Unique Personalities

Adam and Danielle consider their oldest daughter, Blayke, to be the "teacher" or the "mommy" of the brood — and each of her little sisters has a distinct persona, too. "They all have their own little personalities, and they're on every end of the spectrum" Adam said. According to the Busbys: Ava is smiley, Olivia is the goofy one, Hazel is sweet and a "squirrel", Riley is a trouble maker, and Parker is shy.

And there you have it! I'm sure there are plenty of other surprising facts about the Busby quints that Adam and Danielle have yet to share with the world. (But for now, I'm willing to bet fans didn't know at least one of these.) I guess we'll just have to keep tuning into OutDaughtered to find out!