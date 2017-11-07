5 Things The Duggars Don't Do That Will Make Your House Rules Seem Really Fair

Fans of the Duggars are likely very aware that their family is a little different than most. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had 19 kids together, and the family rose to fame thanks to specials on TLC that eventually concluded with their show, 19 Kids And Counting. That led to a spin-off, Counting On, featuring many of the older Duggar kids as they got married and started their own families. And many of the things the Duggars don't do because of their strict religious and conservative beliefs carried over into these new family units and households as well — but not all of them.

Several of the older Duggar children have families and homes of their own now, though there are plenty of kids left for Jim Bob and Michelle — as well as a few other older siblings — to wrangle in their home in Arkansas. Daughters Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all got married in recent years, and one of the older sons, Joseph, got married in September as well, according to People.

And while many of the couples have adopted some of the rules the Duggar parents raised their kids with, one Duggar in particular may be rebelling against one of the major guidelines put in place by her parents.

The "No Pants" Rule

The Duggar girls wear very conservative skirts and dresses, according to AOL. In a blog post for TLC, Michelle Duggar once explained that after she was "born again and became a Christian," she felt that God called upon her to dress more modestly, and to define who she was "as a woman" by choosing to wear dresses and skirts instead of pants. This is something she chose to instill in her daughters as well.

However, since she got married, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has been spotted a few times in outfits that do not fit that guideline. Recently, her husband Jeremy Vuolo posted a photo of her on his Instagram, which is in and of itself not exactly an Earth-shattering development. But in the photo, Jinger is wearing skinny jeans, according to In Touch Weekly. Ah, the sweet taste of rebellion.

No Social Media

Can you imagine a life without Facebook or Instagram? Well, for many of the Duggars, social media isn't a part of their day at all. The Duggar kids aren't allowed to have social media accounts until they're married, according to In Touch Weekly. (Or at least until they're in a very serious courtship or engagement.)

There is one exception to this rule, however. When he was courting, Josiah Duggar got his own Instagram account. That courtship ended, but Josiah's Instagram account is still active. No luck for twins Jana or John-David, who are both unmarried and in their late-20s, but do not have accounts themselves.

No Kissing (Before Marriage)

Another rule in the Duggar household is that the kids are asked to save their first kiss until marriage. Michelle told Today:

We believe it’s best for them to save the physical part for marriage. That way there’s no regrets.

During their own courtship, Jim Bob and Michelle didn't wait to kiss until they were married. But for the most part, the Duggar kids aren't physical at all with their partners until that point.

No Alcohol

The Duggars don't drink alcohol, according to Cafe Mom. Nope, not even at their weddings.

In fact, root beer floats were the main drink at Jill and Derick Dillard's wedding, Mommyish reported. I personally can't imagine going through life without a little bit of wine, but to each their own.

No Birth Control

The Duggars believe "children are a blessing and a gift from God," according to a blog post Jim Bob made in 2016. Though Michelle once used birth control herself, the Duggars don't believe in using birth control now, according to The Epoch Times.

However, while daughters Jill and Jessa already have a couple of kids each, and Joy-Anna is pregnant with her first child, daughter Jinger got married about a year ago and isn't pregnant yet — as far as anyone knows.

Normally, I'd say it's none of anyone's business when or if a woman decides to get pregnant, but the Duggars have sort of made the "be fruitful and multiply" thing a big deal on their shows in the past. So it's a little curious that one of their daughters shows no signs of starting her own family just yet. *Pulls out detective cap and strokes chin*

It's clear that the Duggars have a lot of guidelines for their kids. And while pretty much every family has its share of rules, I think it's safe to say that the ones the Duggars follow are a little more strict than most.

