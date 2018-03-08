Let's be honest, there is a ton of stuff you're told you have to give up while you're trying to get pregnant. Everything from your nightly bottle of beer to your favorite lubricant. It's hard to wade through all the no-nos of the period before you get pregnant, but how much of it is based in science, and how much is just old wives' tales? There's actually a lot of misconceptions (pun intended) out there, but I'm here to clear them up. Here are five things you can do while TTC, but can't do while pregnant.

It's easy to become overwhelmed with worry while you're TTC. It's understandable. You want your body to be as healthy as possible, and you want the potential new life you're creating to thrive and survive in a time you might not even realize that it's there. Of course, you want to do everything right, and that's honorable. However, it is possible to take it to the extreme and miss out on a big part of your life during the process. Getting pregnant can actually be a lot of fun, and the period of weeks or months when you're trying do not have to be fraught with worry and stress. Pregnancy has more rules, so while you're still TTC, here are five things you can take advantage of that you'll have to give up once you get two pink lines.

1 Drinking In Moderation Giphy Now, this one is not universally accepted, but recent reports out of Harvard suggested that light drinking during this period of conceiving might not really be as big of a risk as previously assumed. Also, if we're all being honest here, how many of us actually stopped drinking 100 percent while TTC? I really don't drink during the two-week wait if I had sex while ovulating, but during my period and after? I drink a little bit. It should be noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends no drinking as long as you're a fertile woman who isn't on birth control.

2 Drink Coffee Giphy Sure, while you're pregnant, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) tells women to avoid the magic bean drink in excess, but a recent report in Reproductive Toxicology found no link between caffeine and poor fertility, so drink up, buttercup. The study looked at hundreds of women and men with a self-reported love of caffeine and found no correlation or causation to be concerned with — as a woman. However, men who guzzle energy drinks seem to have a slightly decreased fertility.

3 Bikram Yoga Giphy I remember my yoga teacher being adamant that women who are TTC should not ever do bikram yoga. Now, I hate hot weather, but for some reason, I love hot yoga. I know, it's baffling. But there's no published research on avoiding it while TTC. However, it's a no-no during pregnancy, according to Canadian Family Physician. It's best to work out in a comfortable environment and remain fully hydrated while you do so.

4 Eat Sushi Giphy Sure, sushi's prohibition during pregnancy is well known, but did you also know many women give it up while TTC? It's a thing, but it doesn't need to be. If you're worried, make sure your sushi bar serves thawed, previously frozen fish, which kills the bacteria and microorganisms that cause problems in pregnancy. The biggest concern is from the parasites that can be found in the fish. These are basically tiny bugs that live in the flesh, feeding on the fish, and they can transfer to you, risking the fetus. They can't live through freezing.