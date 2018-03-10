For those of you who may not be keeping track at home, Khloé Kardashian is the last of the Kardashians sisters to still be pregnant after several members of the family were expecting at once. Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner both welcomed daughters recently, but Khloé is still pregnant and reportedly also expecting a girl. It's understandable, then, that she might look to her family members for advice on her pregnancy. But there's also been a few times Khloé Kardashian got the best pregnancy advice from her fans, instead. After all, plenty of women in the world are also mothers, and it stands to reason that a good percentage of Khloé's fans are among those numbers.

Khloé is currently eight months pregnant, according to Us Weekly. That means she's really closing in on her due date and the delivery of her first child, so it makes sense that she'd be looking for advice on pregnancy, birth, and being a mom as that date draws closer. In particular, she's asked for advice from fans a few times, on things like her bump seemingly changing shape and size throughout the day. And a couple of times she's received advice from fan even if she wasn't really looking for it.

On Feb. 22, Khloé tweeted, "Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend." She was clearly actually looking for advice from fans here, and she got it.

Replies included everything from "When your laying down the baby sinks in with your body but being up and at it, the baby is out more," to "I literally wake up like where’s the baby at, and by the end of the day look like a bowling ball," to "#gravity." Basically, Khloé's fans told her not to worry, because it's apparently totally normal to feel like your bump looks a little different at different times of the day.

On Embracing The Pregnancy Bod

By comparison, Khloé also seems to sometimes receive advice on pregnancy from fans even when she didn't ask for it. On Feb 18., Khloé posted an old photo of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "Old pics 😩 but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!! Hi old body 👋🏽 I’ll see you very soon! I promise 💋." And the responses poured in. People made comments on the post like, "STOP! You look amazing and so FIT pregnant!! You will be back to this in no time at all!"

Khloé posted about missing her old body back in January too, and the replies to that included comments like "You finally r having a baby so relax," and "For as much as u miss it, enjoy this time as it only will be one time u carry your 1st."

On the surface, those fans probably thought they were helping by telling Khloé to embrace her pregnant body. But it's also OK for women to have all sorts of mixed feelings about their body's changes during pregnancy. Khloé might not have been seeking advice in this case, but she certainly got it.

On Her Pregnancy Diet

On March 7, Khloé posted about her pregnancy diet on her app/website and on Twitter. That's something that a lot of women who are or have been pregnant can probably relate to, and fans had advice for her on this matter as well.

Twitter users replied to Khloé's link with advice like, "I ate a lot of ice cream so it’s no surprise my daughter loves it. Eat and enjoy. You’re body knows what it needs," "You better enjoy it while you can," and "Take care. Get alot of sleep. You going to need it." Most of the responses were fairly sympathetic in this case.

On Disappointment

Khloé seemed a little disappointed when she found out she was having a girl instead of a boy, according to E! News. She later explained that she just really thought she was having a boy, and said:

I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'

But fans had plenty of advice for Khloé on how to deal with that. "I completely feel ur reaction, I was so sure I was having a boy and when I was told girl I cried the whole day," one wrote. Another said, "she will be your best friend and confidant!" In general, people seemed to get that just because Khloé expressed disappointment initially, that didn't mean she wasn't thrilled to be having a girl.

"It's All Worth It"

Just in general, pretty much every time Khloé posts about her pregnancy, she has fans replying to remind her that all the challenges she's facing will be worth it in the end. Fans give advice such as, "You have a beautiful glow. It's all worth it for sure!!" and "Wait to you hold your baby for the first time, you will want to do it all over again in 9 months..." to pretty much every Twitter post or Instagram update Khloé makes these days.

Khloé probably appreciates that reassurance, at least. And it's likely true that once her baby arrives, she'll have a whole new set of emotions to deal with. It's nice that fans want to give the first time mother advice, and that for the most part, that advice is positive and hopeful.

