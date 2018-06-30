Not all reality TV couples make it, and when it comes to Bachelor Nation, fans have seen their share of relationship hits and misses. But one couple who seems to have found true love on Bachelor In Paradise is Raven Gates (from Nick’s season of The Bachelor) and Adam Gottschalk (from Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette). They’ve been posting their most adorable moments on social media, so here are seven times Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were the cutest.

While I’m always rooting for a genuine love story on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, I can’t help but feel sorry for the contestants who end up going home, so it’s always awesome to see my favorite booted singles show up on Bachelor In Paradise for a second chance at love. I feel like paradise has turned out more lasting relationships than the rest of the Bachelor franchise, like couples Carly Wadell and Evan Bass, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who’ve just welcomed the first Bachelor In Paradise babies.

However, Raven and Adam's relationship didn't get the full Bachelor In Paradise season as previous couples. Due to alleged misconduct on the set, production was put on pause, and the two ended up meeting in Texas during the halt of filming. Through months of a long-distance relationship, Raven and Adam are planning on moving in together, and there is also news of a possible engagement, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. They’ve always seemed to have a genuine connection, and it will be exciting to see them walk down the aisle together for a happy ending. Here are some of the most adorable moments commemorating the couple’s real-life love story.

1 It Takes Two To Tango One of the first signs that the couple had real chemistry was their big one-on-one date on Bachelor In Paradise. The two spent the date dancing the tango, talking, and then eventually kissing, while kindling that first spark which turned into the loving relationship they are in today.

2 Their Couple Name - "Radam" adam_gottschalk on Instagram Soon after Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise ended, Adam posted this picture on his Instagram page, confirming the two were dating, and captioned how the relationship name "Radam" had a nice ring to it. Can you get cuter than that?

3 Why Raven Kept Adam Around ravennicolegates on Instagram In a December Instagram post, just a few months after they left paradise, Raven posted this cute picture of the two hugging, with Adam landing a big, loving kiss on her cheek. She posted the reason why she kept Adam around after he visited her post-paradise. After Adam went out of his way with loving, considerate gestures, Raven realized "how ridiculous" it would have been to settle for anyone other than Adam. "I just couldn't believe how sweet, kindhearted and loving he was," explained Raven, "that was the first time in a long time, I felt safe enough to fall in love."

4 He Said "Rink" Not "Ring" ravennicolegates on Instagram According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple says that the two are heading towards an engagement. But while they haven't confirmed it on social media yet, in a February post from an ice hockey game, Raven joked about how she thought Adam said he was getting her a "ring" for Valentine's Day, but instead took her to the "rink." I have a feeling Raven will be seeing a ring real soon.