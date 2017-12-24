5 Ways To Track Santa & His Reindeer With Your Kids Tonight, So You're *Totally* Ready For Christmas

Santa is going to be making a lot of deliveries to a lot of excited children tonight. This incredible feat is accomplished year after year by the big guy in a red suit and his trusty crew of reindeer. Your child has probably been excited about this for months now, and as Santa makes the big approach to your home, you and your brood certainly want to be prepared for his arrival. Luckily, there are a few ways to track Santa with your kids tonight so they can anticipate Christmas even more.

Santa will visit the homes of over 500 million children under the age of 14 in the world on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to The Atlantic. This means he has to deliver presents to 22 million kids an hour, 365,000 kids a minute, and 6,100 kids a second, all on Christmas Eve. But if anyone can accomplish that task, it is definitely Santa. He is the only guy in the world capable of spending the time between the first sundown of Christmas Eve until dawn to deliver gifts, read letters left for him, and eat milk and cookies (or whatever else your family leaves out for him and his reindeer).

In order to keep with all of this progress, there are some great Santa trackers on the internet to keep your kid fully occupied and excited for the big day.

Google Santa Tracker

Just had a quick check on the @google Santa tracker. Looks like he's in Moldova! #tracksanta — (@theofficialelf) #

Your trusty maps app that helps you get from place to place is also capable of tracking Santa. The Google Santa Tracker not only tracks his progress but tells you how far away Santa is from your home and counts down the amount of time it will take for him to get there.

If your little one gets bored of watching Santa fly around different parts of the globe, the Google Santa Tracker has a really fun website where your child can play Santa-themed games, learn new things, and watch informational videos about the big guy. There is also an app made by Google for tracking Santa that is only available on Android devices.

NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD has just tracked #Santa over Athens Greece. If you care to track Santa yourself you can do so at https://t.co/Jttab2ZKF7 https://t.co/8FMjoWP0UG — (@noradsanta) #

If you want to see Santa and his journey be brought to life, the NORAD Santa Tracker is the way to go. This website, put together by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is the best of the best, considering NORAD is the military command in charge with protecting the United States airspace, according to CNN.

On the website, you can watch as a 3D Santa makes his way across the globe and track when he will reach his next destination. The website also counts how many gifts Santa delivers, which is some very handy information. The graphics and constant movement of Santa is sure to be a hit with your child. If this Santa tracker isn't cool enough, NORAD has a hotline — 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-466-6723) — that kids can call and speak with NORAD Santa trackers.

Where Is Santa App

This app might not be as fancy as Google or NORAD's website but it certainly gets the job done. An app might be the way to go with your iPad and iPhone obsessed kid who needs a little distraction to calm him down before Santa's arrival — and Where Is Santa Lite does that. The app tracks Santa's location and refreshes every minute, changing the location when it does. You can also let the super handy tool know your location and it will tell you when Santa arrives to your home.

The Santa Snooper

Welcome to the #Christmas Eve edition of https://t.co/74qFwlppep's Santa Snooper! Twas days before... https://t.co/Tm31JYZhaL — (@angolodelsouk) #

This website might not be the flashiest of the bunch, but it does have a lot of character. The Santa Snooper tracker not only tracks how long it will take for Santa to get to your house, but also has a fun scrolling tracker on the page that consistently updates Santa's location.

Livestream On YouTube

If YouTube is one of your favorite websites, then you will love the Santa Tracking livestream through the website. The livestream is one of those videos that you can keep open in a tab on your browser throughout Christmas Eve or watch on your phone's YouTube app at any given moment.

There are plenty of ways for you and your family to see where Santa is, just in time to get in bed, fall asleep, and await his arrival. This is one guest you won't be upset about visiting your home this holiday season.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.