My sister was born the day after Christmas, and my father often jokes that they should have named her "Noel." But my mom put the kibosh on that and named her when he went out to have a cigarette. (Also, it might have been retribution because my mother also smoked and could not leave the maternity floor. It was 1980, after all.) I actually think it was a cute idea, if not a bit corny. However, New Year's Eve is easier for themes. If you're soon expecting a little one, here are 50 names for New Year's Eve babies that are meaningful but not cliché.

Holiday themed names can quickly veer into the absurd. Embarrassingly enough, "Noel" would not have been my family's only child named for the holiday. My great aunt was named Eileen, but born on Easter as she was, she gained the nickname "Bunny." And my Christmas puppy was named "Nikki" after St. Nicholas. We have a problem and we cannot be stopped. If I ever had a child born on St. Bernadette's Day, I'd have an "Etty" quicker than you can say "lapsed Catholic." In reality, it is a pretty great tradition that holds significant meaning for families. What you name your child stays with them their whole lives, and there's something lovely about remembering how and when they came into this world in their name.

The World Is Full Of Beautiful Names Crystal Sing/Fotolia The United States is a multicultural country, and there are so many gorgeous languages out there that reflect our multitudinous ethnicities. Why not dig deep into our own past and all its languages to find something for our children? These names are from all over the globe, and some reach far back in time. There's something beautiful about a name in an ancient language. It's of the time and also timeless. Parousia , from the ancient Greek word for "Arrival." How perfect is that for a New Year's Eve baby?

: five years of Latin tells me that this means "new." 新 Xīn , pronounced "Tseen," is "New" in Mandarin.

, pronounced "Tseen," is "New" in Mandarin. የፈኩ Yefeku is Amharic (an Ethiopian language) for "In Bloom."

is Amharic (an Ethiopian language) for "In Bloom." علولة Alula is Arabic for "First Born," according to Baby Name Guide.

is Arabic for "First Born," according to Baby Name Guide. Kati is Maori for "closing."

is Maori for "closing." Selesai is Malay for "it is done."

is Malay for "it is done." Alba is Spanish for "Dawn."

is Spanish for "Dawn." Dién is "New" in Hainanese (Also, incidentally, a popular name in my husband's family.)

Fun New Year's Names Ursula Page/Fotolia OK, this group is a little sillier, a little more tongue-in-cheek, but also just a group of really awesome names to use, taken from the celebrities and parties that surround the holiday. Think television show hosts, where and when the festivities happen, and even a little about what you drink that night. Midnight

Clark

Ryan

Crystal

Cava

McCarthy

Anderson

Eve

Eva

Cooper

York

Beso (Spanish for "kiss.")

(Spanish for "kiss.") Felicity

Ginny