59 Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix

It's getting colder outside and that means that the holiday season is coming (and coming quickly). While many try to avoid the so-called "Christmas creep," others are already turning up the holiday music and flipping their channels to Christmas movies. If you can't seem to find what you want on TV — Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas just aren't cutting it — you know all too well the struggle of finding enough movies to get you through the season. Luckily, there is no shortage of Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, where you can choose old favorites and supplement them with newer, cheesier offerings (let's be honest, holiday movies are almost inherently cheesy).

While some of the classic standbys are, in fact, streamable on Netflix, many of the company's Christmas offerings aren't super well-known. That doesn't mean you can't find anything good, however. If you're looking for sentimental, somewhat-predictable feel-good stories (and you are if you're looking for Christmas movies), Netflix has them in spades. Many of the movies are secular Christmas movies and don't have much of a religious bent to them, but you can find some where the religious aspect of the holiday is more central to the storyline, if that's more your speed.

What are you waiting for? Grab a mug of hot chocolate and cozy up underneath a blanket — you have Christmas movies to watch. Here are 59 just to get you started.

1 White Christmas Giphy This Christmas classic will never go out of style. What's a holiday season without an annual White Christmas viewing or two? Introduce this music-filled production to your kids or watch it alone. It'll get you in the spirit of the season like nothing else.

2 All I Want For Christmas Netflix This Christmas movie from 2007 about a single mom and her meddlesome young son is another that the whole family can enjoy. Her son thinks she needs love for Christmas and tries to set her up so that it will come true, but things turn out differently than either of them expected.

3 A Holiday Engagement Netflix Hillary's a journalist who's engaged to a successful lawyer named Jason, who values his career over his relationship. When Jason dumps her right before they're supposed to go spend the holidays with her family, she's too afraid to tell them and instead hires someone to come along and pretend to be Jason. As I'm sure you can tell, things do not all go as planned.

4 Back To Christmas Netflix A young woman and her fiancé broke up a year ago, but now she gets a second chance at the family Christmas and relationship she thought she wanted. It may not be as picture-perfect as she's spent the last year thinking it would be, however.

5 12 Dates Of Christmas Netflix This Freeform (formerly ABC Family) original movie starring Amy Smart is about a woman who is preoccupied with her ex-boyfriend Jack, thinking that if they could just get back together, her life would end up back on track. Her dad's girlfriend sets her up on a blind date on Christmas Eve that doesn't go very well (the first time), but after a fall in a department store earlier in the day, she wakes up realizing she's living the same day over and over again. What does she have to do to move on?

6 Pete's Christmas Netflix This movie is perfect for the whole family to watch together. Pete's never been all that lucky, but this year, he's bound and determined to make Christmas the best that it can be for his whole family.

7 The Heart Of Christmas Netflix This movie is more faith-based than some of the others on this list, and stars Cameron Candace Bure. The movie centers on the Locke family, who has just discovered that their two-year-old son, Dax, has leukemia. Dax's prognosis is complicated and the family (and neighborhood) bands together to celebrate Christmas in style a bit earlier than usual.

8 Bob's Broken Sleigh Netflix If you're looking for something newer to watch with your kids this year, look no further than Bob's Broken Sleigh. The animated movie focuses on Bob the elf, who doesn't have any magical abilities. Bob and his sleigh end up stranded in a forest after an accident and he has to figure out how to avoid the puffins (yep, they're the villains in this movie) and get that sleigh back home in time for Christmas. Those Christmas gifts won't deliver themselves, you know.

9 The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman Giphy The Legend of Frosty the Snowman is an oldie, but a goodie. Chances are you've already seen this one many times and your kids may have too, but it's a must-see whenever the weather turns cold and Christmas starts to get closer. Though it's often shown on TV right around Christmas, now that it's on Netflix, you can watch it as many times throughout the season as you'd like.

10 Christmas In The City Netflix Single mom Wendy is desperate to save her father's candy shop, her last real tangible connection to him. She joins her friend in the city (and brings along her young daughter, Grace) to work at a department store for the holiday season. Her new boss, however, has a new and untraditional view of what a department store Christmas should look like, causing Grace and the others to start to mourn the loss of a familiar Christmas. To save her father's store, she'll first have to find a way to save Wolman's.

11 Dear Santa Netflix Wealthy socialite Crystal mostly shops to fill her days, but one day finds a letter to Santa from a little girl. When she tracks down the little girl who sent the letter, it leads her to a soup kitchen the little girl's dad runs, and Crystal's life gets turned upside down.

12 Santa's Apprentice Netflix This English adaptation of a French story is a new take on Santa Claus. The current Santa doesn't want to retire, but the holiday is quickly approaching. He'll have to find a young, orphaned boy named Nicholas to take under his wing as a Santa trainee who'll then be able to take over full-time after the current Santa retires.

13 The Search For Santa Paws Netflix Santa lost his memory and Christmas is nearly here. In this cute kids movie, a couple of magical dogs and, of course, Santa's trusty elves have to help make sure that Santa delivers the right gifts to the right children on Christmas Eve. Santa can't mix up who's naughty and who's nice.

14 Marry Me For Christmas Netflix High-powered career woman Marcy is going home for holidays (and bringing Adam, her employee, along with her), but she'll be single and no closer to settling down this year than years prior. To help make it through her time at home and get her family off her back, Marcy pretends to be engaged to Adam. Things only get more complicated from there.

15 Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas Giphy This three-in-one Christmas movie is perfect for kids who either can't make it through a whole feature film — they can watch each one at a time. You may have watched one of these growing up (it was released in 1999), but with Disney favorites Goofy, Donald Duck, or Mickey, there's a short story that's sure to please.

16 Radio City Christmas Spectacular Giphy The Radio City Christmas Spectacular screams Christmas and now you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch. Introduce your kids to the Rockettes and Christmas in New York City. Get ready to practice your kick line.

17 A Christmas Kiss Netflix Wendy has a job as an assistant for one of Boston's most sought-after interior designers. Adam is her boss's boyfriend. When the two kiss in an elevator — before they know who the other is — their lives get infinitely more complicated.

18 12 Dog Days Till Christmas Netflix When a teenaged boy receives a community service assignment at an animal shelter, he's tasked with finding 12 different dogs 12 new homes before Christmas is over. If your a dog person, you'll likely love it.

19 Christmas In The Smokies Netflix When a Tennessee family finds out that they have to bring their loan current right after the new year or lose their berry farm, daughter Shelby pulls out all the stops and weighs all of her options — including asking her ex-boyfriend who broke her heart when they were teenagers (and who now just so happens to be a country music star), Mason Wyatt, for help.

20 The Spirit Of Christmas Netflix Big city lawyer Kate has only a couple of weeks to sell a Vermont bed and breakfast, but the property manager says she'll likely meet some resistance from the spirit that lives there. When she falls for the spirit, things take a bit of a turn.

21 My Dad Is Scrooge Netflix These two kids have Scrooge for a dad and have to somehow find a way to imbue the whole family with a little bit of holiday spirit in time for Christmas. Maybe a DIY Christmas show spectacular will help do the trick.

22 How The Grinch Stole Christmas Giphy A live-action version of the Dr. Seuss animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is, without a doubt, a Christmas classic. Introduce your kids to the whimsical world of Whoville, the Whos that live there, and the town Grinch who's out to ruin all the Christmas fun.

23 Merry Kissmas Netflix Another Christmas movie about a kiss in an elevator. When Kayla, a former journalist turned assistant and publicist for her fiancé Carlton, an extremely self-involved director and choreographer, kisses Dustin, the caterer for their engagement party, she starts to question everything.

24 Noel Netflix This movie, about the search for true holiday spirit on Christmas Eve, is full of Hollywood heavyweights, including Susan Sarandon, Paul Walker, and Penélope Cruz. If you haven't seen it before, this is the year to stream it on Netflix.

25 A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale Netflix Privileged college student Luce has to take a job as a dogwalker over the winter holidays, where she meets fellow dogwalker Dean (it's Aaron Samuels, guys). When she learns that her wealthy employer is going to demolish a dog park to build a spa (much more in line with her interests), she has to make a choice between herself and helping Dean try to save it.

26 Naughty & Nice Netflix When L.A. radio show host Piper Sterling gets in trouble for a segment, the parent company chooses to send him from his cushy gig to a sister station in rural Colorado where he has to co-host a show about love with hopeless romantic Sandra Love (played by Haylie Duff). While they initially butt heads, over time, they start to realize they might not be as different as they thought.

27 Mandie And The Forgotten Christmas Netflix Mandie finds a Christmasy surprise in her boarding school's abandoned (and off-limits) attic and she's determined to get to the bottom of it in this family-friendly Christmas movie.

28 An Evergreen Christmas Netflix When Evie Lee's father dies unexpectedly and she has to leave L.A. to spend time on her family's Christmas tree farm in Tennessee, she has to figure out how to successfully lead the family business while also figuring out if her live in L.A. is too much to give up.

29 Christmas Ranch Netflix A teenager sent to stay with her grandmother for the holidays becomes fast-friends with the horses on the farm. When she learns the farm is in trouble, she does whatever she can in order to try to save it.

30 Get Santa Netflix Uh oh, Santa Claus is on the run from the police in this family Christmas movie. After a man and his son find him sleeping in the garage (because he's in hiding), they have to figure out what they're going to do and how they can manage to save the day — and how they can get his sleigh back in time.

31 Santa Buddies Netflix Santa and Santa Paws realize that Christmas spirit just isn't what it used to be and they start to worry that the toys just won't get made in time without the magic they're used to having at their disposal. The Santa Buddies need some help finding Christmas spirit and getting things back on track.

32 Angels In The Snow Netflix A family on the verge of collapse goes on a family trip for Christmas and takes in a family that's stranded nearby and needs a place to stay. While they're there, they start to learn that maybe things aren't so irreparable after all.

33 Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas Netflix Curious George is getting ready for Christmas, but he needs some help to find the perfect gift (so relatable). If your kids love Curious George, this Christmas special will be just the thing to make their holiday season even brighter.

34 Holiday Baggage Netflix When kids grow up and leave, family dynamics (and relationships between partners) can change quite a bit. That's just what's happened in this movie about complicated family relationships and the holiday season. Sarah and Pete aren't quite as close as they were when their daughters lived at home, but with everyone home for the holidays, who knows what will happen.

35 Christmas Crush Netflix Georgia was voted "Most Likely To Succeed" in high school, but her wardrobe assistant job doesn't exactly scream fashion industry success. When she heads home for the holidays and attends a high school reunion, thinking that if she'd get her high school boyfriend back her life would get back on track, she'll learn that there's a lot she overlooked in high school and that it wasn't necessarily as great as she remembered.

36 Abominable Christmas Netflix When a couple of abominable snow kids crash a family's Christmas celebration, it's a more exciting holiday than they thought they'd have. If you're looking for an out-of-the-ordinary Christmas-themed story, this one just might be it.

37 Small Town Santa Netflix The small town sheriff isn't in the mood for Christmas this year. He arrests a home intruder who says he's Santa, the town catches on, and the sheriff ends up with a more hectic Christmas Eve than he expected. Your kids may not have seen this movie before, but it's a good one for the family to watch together.

38 My Santa Netflix Single mom (and journalist) Jen has every intention of ending up with an investigative reporter at the newspaper, but can't figure out why she can't get the mall's Santa Claus out of her head. Her son, Eric believes that the mall Santa is the real Santa and, well, he just might be on to something.

39 Happy Christmas Netflix Family Christmases can be complicated, to say the least, but they're the perfect time for forgiveness and a little empathy. Happy Christmas tells that story. It's not all love stories and Santa at Christmastime. Watch this one after putting the kids to bed.

40 How Sarah Got Her Wings Netflix Sarah dies in an accident right before Christmas. Rather than heading directly for the afterlife, she returns to Earth as an angel-in-training, tasked with helping someone on Earth successfully accomplish what they need to do. The challenge? She only has 12 days to get it done.

41 Christmas Belle Netflix Belle specializes in appraising rare manuscripts, so her father sends her to a client's home shortly before Christmas so that she can appraise and catalog a library. This Christmas-themed Beauty and the Beast is a familiar story, but still feels fresh.

42 The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas Netflix Join The Cat In The Hat for a Christmas-themed adventure and maybe even learn a little something along the way. Again, if your kid's a Dr. Seuss fan (or maybe you are, yourself), they'll love this familiar cast of characters with a seasonal bent to the storyline.

43 Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas Netflix If they liked Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas, you can't go wrong with Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas. It's a series of classic Christmas tales, retold with familiar characters.

44 Christmas On Salvation Street Netflix Looking for a Christmas movie with a more religious storyline? Christmas on Salvation Street is about a pastor whose wife dies, after which he packs up his daughters and moves to a poorer neighborhood. The family isn't quite sure how to make this new neighborhood their home, but they and their new neighbors start to see that there's hope in the future after all.

45 A Christmas Star Netflix This movie is a good one for family movie nights all through December. Noelle believes that she can perform miracles because she was born at Christmas. Now, she'll need to put that to the test to save her town.

46 A Christmas Kiss II Netflix Jenna kisses billionaire Cooper at a holiday event under the mistletoe, but then thinks that he couldn't have been serious about the two of them actually being together. She pushes him away, but, as it turns out, they might be meant to be.

47 Believe Netflix This unusual "family" comes together by chance, but they lean on each other to make it through the holiday season, miracles and all. This family-friendly movie is faith-based, so if that's what you're looking for in a Christmas movie, know that you can find it on Netflix.

48 The Christmas Bunny Netflix Julia moves in with a new foster family over the holidays. She finds a bunny to be her friend, but he's hurt. A woman who lives nearby is able to help nurse the bunny back to health and encourage Julia that she's worthy of lots of love.

49 The Christmas Project Netflix Kids will love this mischievous, adventure-filled tale of four brothers delivering Christmas gifts to the school bullies. Rather than just dealing with the bullying, the boys choose to fight back, holiday-style.

50 Santa Claws (Nov. 17) Giphy Santa is allergic to cats (who knew) and a bunch of kittens cause him to have a quite severe allergic reaction. Who will deliver all of the Christmas gifts if Santa is sick? The kittens, of course. Watch this one when it hits Netflix on November 17.

51 A Very Murray Christmas Giphy Bill Murray's holiday variety show is the Christmas "movie" you didn't know you needed to see (at least once). It's best for you to watch this one after the little kids fall asleep.

52 So This Is Christmas Netflix Ashley doesn't have a lot of direction in her life, but after she is convinced that she should organize (and direct) a Christmas pageant for some of the underprivileged kids around town, that starts to change.

53 Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In At The House Of Mickey Mouse Netflix Need more Mickey for the holiday season? This Christmas movie features a Christmas party at Mickey's house designed to cheer up a very sad Donald Duck. What's not to love about that?

54 Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups Netflix The Santa Pups are back (but it's new pups this time) and ready to amp up the holiday spirit. The little dog lovers in your life are sure to enjoy this one just as much as they did the previous.

55 A Christmas Prince (Nov. 17) Giphy I haven't gotten a look at this one yet because this Christmas-themed Netflix original doesn't hit the streaming site until November 17, but it features a journalist who is sent abroad to report on a handsome prince. If you're into romance, this might be right up your alley.

56 Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas Netflix Mariah Carey's Christmas special is a variety show-type celebration of all things Christmas. She enlisted a whole cast of characters (and some famous friends) to help boost everyone's holiday spirit. It's not the same as a typical Christmas movie, however, so you should know that before hitting 'play.'

57 Christmas Is Here Again Netflix The elves have prepped all year and the reindeer are ready to fly. Santa's packing up all of the gifts to deliver to kids all over the world, and then his bag goes missing. How will Christmas Eve still happen?

58 A Russell Peters Christmas Netflix Like the Bill Murray and Mariah Carey versions, this holiday special is designed like a variety show. Again, if you're looking for a more typical movie to ring in the holiday season, this might not be it, but these Christmas varieties shows tend to be very festive affairs, so it might be worth checking out.