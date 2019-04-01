The trailers are playing during every commercial break, the posters are plastered all over every city, and the hype on social media is almost overwhelming. Of course I'm referring to Avengers: Endgame, which will come soaring into movie theaters all over the world on April 26 to reveal how the war against big, bad Thanos finally concludes. As the highly anticipated film prepares for landing, Hasbro has just unveiled a first look at dozens of brand new ahead of the movie — including some seriously cool Avengers: Endgame masks to help your little superheroes at home save the world (via their imagination, of course).

While the full toy lineup consists of brand new action figures, dolls, and accessories, it was the Avengers masks that really caught my eye. Does everyone remember Chewbacca Mom? Of course you do. Well, one look at the Avengers: Endgame masks reveals potential for the next great viral toy mask video. Which, lets be honest, the world so desperately needs right now.

You'll notice that Avengers like Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch don't have masks. That's likely because they don't actually wear masks, even when they are suited up to fight giant evil purple guys from space. Anyway, onto the masks — you'll also find individual costs and release information below.

Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Electronic Helmet Courtesy of Hasbro In what might just be the coolest toy of the batch, this Ant-Man helmet looks like it was taken right off the set of Avengers: Endgame for you and your family to play with. The helmet has six red and blue LED light FX and requires AA batteries to function. Though it's not available yet, you can preorder the Ant-Man Electronic Helmet for $99 from Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Avengers Hero Mask Assortment: Iron Man Courtesy of Hasbro Prefer to put Ant-Man on the collector shelf? Don't worry, you can play with the new Iron Man mask. This one doesn't come with any cool effects, except for the fact that it turns you into Iron Man. That's enough, right? Retails for $9.99, appropriate for kids ages 5 and up, available Spring 2019.

Marvel Avengers Hero Mask Assortment: Black Panther Courtesy of Hasbro Wakanda forever! Cross your arms over your chest and head into battle as Black Panther with this fun mask from the Avengers: Endgame toy line. You can be the king of the world with this mask, only $9.99 when available starting Spring 2019. For kids age 5 and up.

Marvel Avengers Hero Mask Assortment: Hulk Courtesy of Hasbro Next up we have the one and only Hulk, who is giving his best angry face for your mask-wearing pleasure. Is #RestingHulkFace a thing yet? Because it should be! The Hulk mask will also retail for $9.99 when it is released in Spring 2019. Appropriate for ages 5 and up.

Marvel Avengers Hero Mask Assortment: Thor Courtesy of Hasbro This mask is really more of a protective helmet, but that's because Thor isn't one to hide his face. Grab your favorite heavy hammer and keep an eye out for Loki while wearing this one. Thor's hel-mask (see what I did there?) will be available in Spring 2019 for $9.99. Appropriate for children ages 5 and up.