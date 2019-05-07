The Met Gala is known for being a star-studded affair. Some of those stars are parents, and this is one event they never fail to get a sitter for. Many celeb couples at the 2019 Met Gala had the ultimate parents night out, including some of our favorites. Whether it was parents of four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, or newly crowned parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, the red carpet did not discriminate against any levels of parenthood. Selfies might be banned at the Met Gala, but parents of all shapes and sizes are welcome to party the night away.

One of the most exciting things about seeing these A-list parents attend what some call fashion's biggest night was their big outfit reveals. Which couples would match? Which couples would attend together, but still make their own independent fashion choices? As you'll see below, Union and Wade chose to compliment each other, while Kardashian and West took the opposite route. The jury is still out on whether or not recently engaged Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez matched. However, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the pairs that made different choices but still managed to come together on the red carpet.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sorry Kaavia, mommy and daddy are going out! We're sure Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were much gentler in delivering the news to their daughter, Kaavia, before stepping out for the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Union sparkled on the red carpet in custom Dundas, as reported by BET. To match his lovely wife, Wade wore a custom Dundas harness underneath his black jacket, the report also claims. Do you think a matching Dundas piece was also made for Kaavia? We can only hope!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For those of you who don't know the history of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the Met Gala is a big piece of significance for their romance. At the 2017 event, Lopez and Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple on the famous Met steps, as PEOPLE reported. Two years later, Lopez and Rodriguez were glowing from their recent engagement news.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lets be honest: What is a Met Gala without the West family? I don't know the answer, but I can also tell you I don't want to find out. For Kim Kardashian, she walked the 2019 Met Gala red carpet "dripping" custom dress by Thierry Mugler that took eight months to make, Page Six reported. And then there was her husband, Kanye West, who opted to wear all black — including a $38 jacket, according to the Page Six report.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While we're on the subject of KarJenners, we can't forget Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Jenner's ensemble was a light purple gown that matched her hair color and was seemingly built to look like lace was covering most of her upper body. The skirt was filled with fluffy purple feathers, which matched the giant poof that covered her arm. Scott's outfit was the complete opposite of Jenner's, with a brown jacket underneath a black leather harness with lots of compartments. Scott and Jenner may not have been on the same page with their fashion choices, but they still looked like two phenomenal parents having a fun night out.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Met Gala red carpet staple? Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who rarely miss the chance to flaunt their good looks on the Met steps. Though not exactly matching, Bundchen's metallic dusty pink gown complimented Brady's velvet sports jacket. The only thing missing? All of Brady's Super Bowl rings.