The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a name you're sure to recognize: Denise Richards joins the show in Season 9, but she was a successful actress for years before that. To refresh your memory of her most well-known roles, here are 6 Denise Richards movies to watch after her RHOBH debut.

Many of Denise's movie roles were iconic in the 1990s and early 2000s, though she didn't limit herself to the big screen. She's always split her time between movies and television. Back in the day, she popped up on everything from Saved by the Bell to Doogie Howser to Beverly Hills, 90210; she even tried her hand at reality TV before with 2008's Denise Richards: It's Complicated. While her hair-tossing on Friends may haunt you to this day (but how was it so silky?), her movie roles have been just as memorable.

If you're a RHOBH fan who's never seen these movies, then they'll give you a glimpse into Denise's pre-Housewife career. And if you're already familiar, why not give one of these films a rewatch? Revisiting a classic from decades past is never a bad idea, especially when it can supplement your enjoyment of RHOBH Season 9, which premieres on Bravo on Feb. 12.

Drop Dead Gorgeous Giphy How do I even begin to explain Drop Dead Gorgeous? Drop Dead Gorgeous is flawless. It has Mount Rushmore musical numbers and hilariously painful faux Minnesota accents. Kirsten Dunst is the star, but don't miss out on the rest of its incredible cast, including Denise, Amy Adams, and Allison Janney. If you like your comedies both weird and dark, this is the movie for you.

Wild Things Giphy Even if you've never seen Wild Things, you've probably seen the scene where Denise smooches Neve Campbell in a pool. But if you watch the rest of the movie, you'll discover a twisty thriller full of double-crosses with a plot that probably wouldn't hold up in 2019. Still, it's a famous one for Denise.

The World Is Not Enough Giphy What makes Denise's turn as a Bond girl in The World Is Not Enough all the more incredible is that her character was a nuclear scientist named Dr. Christmas Jones. I mean, if that doesn't transcend the bounds of camp, I don't know what does. Unfortunately, the character wasn't exactly well-received, with Entertainment Weekly putting Dr. Christmas on their list of the 10 worst Bond girls.

Good Advice Giphy I cannot promise you that the 2001 romcom Good Advice is a good movie, but it's an important one for RHOBH. It's where Denise first met future husband Charlie Sheen, and it also co-stars Lisa Rinna, who would go on to be a close friend of Denise's even before they reunited on Bravo.

Starship Troopers Giphy Like Drop Dead Gorgeous, the sci-fi satire Starship Troopers didn't receive rave reviews when it premiered in 1997, according to The Atlantic. But it takes on the conventions of the genre as well as the military-industrial complex in a way that might appeal more to modern audiences. Casper Van Dien and Neil Patrick Harris star in it, too.