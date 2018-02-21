6 Early Signs You're Going To Have A Short Labor, According To Experts

As far as I'm concerned, a short labor is right up there with winning the lottery in terms of lucky life events. (And when I was actually in labor, I would absolutely have traded a bucketful of lottery winnings for a speedier birth.) While some women grit their teeth in the L&D ward for what seems like forever, others seem to skate right through the birthing process in a matter of hours. Interestingly, there really are six early signs you're going to have a short labor — also known as a rapid labor, which lasts less than five hours, according to American Pregnancy.

Like winning the lottery, however, you can't exactly count on a made-for-TV timed birth. In fact, only one to two percent of women have precipitious labors, or labors lasting less than three hours, according to Today's Parent. So very speedy labors are also rare.

"I really try to avoid ever telling a pregnant woman she will have a short labor," explains New York City based nurse-midwife Kara Holtz in an email to Romper. "I prepare women for the possibility of being in labor for a very long time. This way if their labor is shorter they are happy, but they know to expect it to be long."

How long labor lasts depends a lot on circumstance, but for first-time moms, you can expect active labor alone to take an average of eight to 18 hours, noted Baby Centre. And that's not even counting early labor and the pushing phase. But even first time moms may experience rapid labor. If you're wondering if this could happen to you, here are some signs that suggest you may not be laboring for too long.

1 It's Not Your First Baby Giphy "The longest labors tend to be the first time moms. Once you've been through a vaginal birth you are likely to have shorter labors going forward," explains Kara Holtz. So that's some comfort if you wind up with a long labor the first time around — according to Parenting, later labors often take only half as long as the first baby. "Of course, this does not always hold true," observes Darby Morris of Sweetbay Doula, located in the San Francisco area, in an email interview with Romper. "Sometimes second births can be longer than first births for a variety of reasons." Still, it's a good bet that your second, third, and fourth labors won't be the marathon first-timers so often experience.

2 Your Mother Had A Short Labor Giphy "One of the first things I ask my clients about is how fast births are in their family," observes Morris. "Families can have a history of fast births." Because of this, Morris asks clients about grandma's experience on both the mother and the father's side. Unfortunately, long labors can be hereditary, too, according to What To Expect, which also noted that other largely non-genetic influences — like baby's positioning — will also play a big role when the rubber meets the road. If your mother gave birth quickly, however, it's probably not because there's a mystical "short labor" gene. Holz explains that you're likely to have a similar pelvic structure to your mom's, and that your baby's likely to be a similar size.

3 Your Previous Labor Was Short Giphy Yes, history can repeat itself. A prior precipitous labor in particular may increase the likelihood that you'll have another fast birth, according to American Pregnancy, so it's well worth informing your doctor or midwife of your birth history. While every birth is different, Holtz tells Romper, "[w]omen are likely to follow a similar labor pattern with subsequent labors."

4 Your Contractions Don't Mess Around Giphy "The early signs of a fast labor are contractions that are very close together and intense," observes Morris, explaining that early labor contractions are typically "sporadic," often 15 to 30 minutes apart. "If initial contractions are instead two-to-three minutes (or less) apart," and they just don't let up, this might be a sign of an impending short labor. In addition, pay attention to the time between contractions. If there's almost no recovery time in between, Morris says this too might be a sign your labor will go off like a shot. American Pregnancy explained that the strong urge to push, or a feeling of pressure like you're going to have a bowel movement, is also associated with a fast labor.

5 You're A Young Mom Giphy Specifically, in your teens. As a study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine Research found, teenaged women are much more likely than older women to have a rapid labor, and going into labor prematurely is also associated with a fast, or even precipitous, birth. In some cases, labor happens too quickly. "Tearing, postpartum hemorrhage, shock, delivery in an unsterile environment, and potential aspiration of fluid are all concerns with fast labors," observes Morris. And extremely short labors can even cause "emotional turmoil" for an unsuspecting mother, American Pregnancy noted.