As parents, it's easy to get caught up in the kid-friendliest aspects of the holidays — and, to be fair, most seasonal activities, foods, and decorations are geared towards the younger set. Perfect example? Easter egg hunts. Kid stuff, right? Not necessarily! Just because you don't believe in the Easter Bunny anymore doesn't mean you can't have a blast with your best pals searching for hidden eggs — you'll just have to make a few adjustments to the usual rules. So how do you throw a grown-up Easter egg hunt?

Unsurprisingly, some of the most popular ideas out there involve adding an alcoholic aspect to the activity. But while a booze-infused hunt does sound like a delightfully festive take on the usual afterwork cocktails or evening glass(es) of wine, there are also options for teetotalers that are just as much fun.

In the same vein, some of these are perfectly appropriate to take part in with the whole family around (you could even make them all-ages events just in case somebody's sitter cancels, which always happens), but others are absolutely for ages 21 and up, only. So pick up a few extra bags of empty plastic eggs, save the jelly beans for the kids, and get planning!

1 Knock Back Easter Egg Jello Shots Giphy Because, let's face it: Jello shots are basically the perfect union of kid stuff and grown-up fun, and any party involving Jello shots is guaranteed to be an, um, interesting time. These egg-shaped adult treats are bound to get your guests in a hippity hoppity mood (just make sure no-bunny tries to get behind the wheel at the end of your gathering). Check out this how-to video from Huffington Post.

2 Go Glow-In-The-Dark Giphy If you're looking for an egg hunt idea for after the kids go to bed, a glow-in-the-dark party is a perfect post-sunset plan. Depending on your level of interest in DIY, you can either make your own luminescent eggs by putting glow bracelets inside regular plastic eggs (find instructions at GlowInTheDarkPartyIdeas.com) or take a shortcut and pick up a pack of already glowing eggs (available on Amazon and a variety of other places).

3 Grab Some Glitter Giphy We can all agree that glitter makes everything better, right? (Well, unless you're one of those people who can't stand the stuff.) Assuming you're a fan, this idea from Oh Happy Day takes a bit of effort, but the results are pretty spectacular. The process includes filling hollowed-out eggshells with confetti (known in Mexico as Cascarones) and choosing one special egg to fill with golden glitter. After the eggs are found, players smash the eggs on each other's heads; the person who ends up with a head full of glitter is the "winner" (choose a prize that all your guests would enjoy, like a gift certificate to a nearby restaurant).

4 Set Up A Scavenger Hunt Giphy When you're hosting an Easter egg hunt for little kids, you generally want to confine your hunting grounds to a relatively small area so no one strays too far afield. With adults, on the other hand, you have the freedom to go full-on scavenger hunt, sending teams all over town in search of riddles hidden inside plastic eggs. What the winning team receives as a prize is up to you!

5 Play Truth Or Hare Giphy Just because you probably haven't played Truth or Dare since college doesn't mean you can't incorporate the classic game into your grown-up Easter egg hunt. This one is super easy, too: All you have to do is put slips of paper with provocative questions printed on them in your plastic eggs instead of candy; when all the eggs have been found, the real fun (or trouble) begins. Pro-tip: Make sure no kids are around for this one!