There are two types of people on this earth: people who love autumn, and people who are wrong. It's the season of pumpkin spice, pumpkin picking, Halloween, and back to school. Its leaves crunching underfoot and the undeniable joy that is covering oneself in many layers of cozy knit fabrics. But, as it turns out, it's also a really popular time to be born. I guess all those long nights of Winter really get heated, and some of the fascinating facts about autumn babies include the tidbit that there are more babies born in September than any other time of year. Hey, December is cold. You've got to warm up somehow, right?

When a baby is conceived or born is mostly a roll of the dice, but science is showing it may have some extrinsic influence on the life of a child. Researchers are studying what it is about the time of year that may impact a baby's or child's life. Things like the level of vitamin D exposure in infancy may lead scientists to more accurately predict specific health issues, attribute them to the month or season of a child's birth, and use it as a predictor for future well-being. It's intriguing research, and we'll undoubtedly be hearing much more about it in the coming years as it progresses, and more data is analyzed. But in the meantime, whether they're absolutely true or not, here are some really fascinating facts about autumn babies.

1 They May Live The Longest Giphy Children born between September and late November are more likely than any others to live to see 100. According to The New Scientist, “The most popular hypothesis to explain the finding is that seasonal infections in early life are creating long-lasting damage to human health." Researchers looked at the data of over 1500 people who lived to see 100, and the results were fairly conclusive. Fall babies live the longest. My own MawMaw, who lived to see 94 years, survived cancer, dementia, the depression, a world war, a ton of pregnancies, and even more second-hand smoke, was born in late September.

2 Sign Them Up For Little League Now Giphy According to Dr. Adrian Barnett from Queensland University of Technology's Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation, babies born in the autumn are statistically better at sports than other, less-sporty babies. Sorry, spring littles, but September is the most popular month for sporting superhero births like Serena Williams who turns 37 on Sept. 26. Here's the kicker, though. This research was done in Australia, which might mean that the inverse is true for babies born in the states, but as an April baby who cannot sport to save her life, I am going to continue to cheer on Goddess Serena from the sidelines.

3 Your Little Leaguer Might Be A Southpaw Giphy Babies who are born in the month of November are more likely to be left-handed, noted Business Insider. That's right, if you were born in the eleventh month and found your way through college looking for that one, sweet desk in the class designed for a leftie like you, you can thank your parents for getting it on in February. So when in doubt, blame your parents. You know your kids already do.

4 Fall Babies Are Happy Babies Giphy According to research reported in TIME, babies born in the fall are overall less depressed and less affected by seasonal changes in mood and behavior. It might have something to do with the fact that they were born during a dark period of time in the year, and thus more accustomed to associate the long nights with comfort and home. (It may also just be the luck of the draw.) Either way, the stats don't lie, but they do suggest this to be the case.

5 Your Little One Will Be A Prince Or Princess Charming Giphy According to Zodiac Thing, babies born in October are notoriously charming and charismatic. I've watched my baby brother — born in early October — use this charm and charisma to get out of trouble with our mom more than once, so I'm going to go with the idea that this one is true. Either that, or I'm a bitter middle child. Of note, Julie Andrews and Cersei from Game of Thrones were both born in October, and their charisma is off the charts.

6 They Make Good Friends Giphy According to Good Housekeeping, babies born in November tend to make great friends. While they don't go into why this might be, I'm going to assume it's because they learn the value of cuddling from a very young age (because you have to keep warm), and also they're filled with all the very best things in life: apple cider, pumpkin pie, early Christmas decorations, and leftover Halloween candy.