Thanksgiving weekend is almost here, and for most people, it means lots of food, shopping, and football. But for those people who want to spend their weekend out and about, going to the movies is a great way to enjoy your days off. Whether you have little ones in tow, going out for date night, or enjoying some much needed alone time, here are six movies to see in theaters this Thanksgiving.

There are plenty of new movies hitting theaters in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving weekend, so you’ll find a variety of genres to choose from. If you were hoping to catch the some of the blockbusters released in early November — like Bohemian Rhapsody, Nobody’s Fool and The Nutcracker And The Four Realms — it would be a good idea to check your local theater listings beforehand to make sure they are still playing. Some larger theaters may also continue to feature older films from October, so you might get a chance to see them before they leave the big screen.

So whether you are going out to escape all the Black Friday madness, or just trying to keep your family entertained on their weekend off, here are some movies you can enjoy this Thanksgiving weekend.

1. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Illumination on YouTube There’s no better time to kickstart your holiday spirit than Thanksgiving, and with Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, feeling those holiday tingles should be super easy. When the Grinch tries to sabotage Whoville’s grand Christmas celebrations by dressing up as Santa, he ends up spreading a little more holiday cheer than he expected. The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, and Angela Lansbury.

2 Robin Hood Lionsgate Movies on YouTube A modern take on a classic tale, Robin Hood is an action-packed experience produced by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. It features Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, and Jamie Dornan in the middle of jaw-dropping stunts and slick archery scenes, which makes it perfect for those in the mood for some Thanksgiving adventure.

3 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube For a magical Thanksgiving weekend, you can catch the latest installment of The Fantastic Beasts series called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In the last film, with the help of Newt Scamander, the elusive villain Grindelwald was captured. Now he has escaped and it’s up to Newt and a young Dumbledore to catch him. The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, and Ezra Miller.

4 Ralph Breaks The Internet Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube Wreck-It-Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz are at it again in Ralph Breaks The Internet. With Vanellope’s video game in danger the pair travels the world wide web to find the parts she needs to save her game. Along the way, they encounter Disney princesses, Stormtroopers, and Marvel characters. The cast features Taraji P. Henson, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Gal Gadot, and James Corden.

5 Widows 20th Century Fox on YouTube If you’re in the mood to see some fierce females kick ass on Thanksgiving, you can catch Widows starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo. The film tells the story of four women who plan a heist in order to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands were killed during a job gone wrong. The film comes from director Steve McQueen and writer Gillian Flynn, with Robert Duvall, Colin Farrell, and Liam Neeson supporting the cast.