If you haven't yet seen To All The Boys I've Loved Before, the Netflix rom-com based on the first book in a series by author Jenny Han, you're definitely missing out. The film tells the story of Lara Jean Covey, a high school junior whose unsent love letters to five crushes mysteriously get delivered. The movie is fun and sweet and audiences have pretty much loved it ever since it arrived on Netflix in August. And if you and your partner are looking for Halloween inspiration, these Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Halloween 2018 costume ideas are what you may have been searching for.

It can sometimes be a bit of a challenge to dress as movie characters who are just regular people, like Peter and Lara Jean, but there's little doubt that Lara Jean has a great sense of style. And there are a number of outfits that Peter and Lara Jean wear over the course of the movie that go together and would make great Halloween costumes — you just might have to make sure that you generally stick close together or you may find yourself or your partner explaining your costumes all night long. If Peter and Lara Jean are your absolute favorite rom-com couple, these costumes will help give you a couple of ideas of how to pull of the perfect Halloween costume.

1 Peter & Lara Jean When He Gets The Letter When Peter gets his love letter from Lara Jean, he pretty much immediately tracks her down to explain that nothing's going to happen between the two of them. Lara Jean is trucking around the outdoor track and Peter walks right up to her to tell her that it's never going to happen. She ends up kissing him during this exchange so that Josh, who also received a letter, won't walk up to her to talk about it as well, which is sort of what gets all of this started.

3 Peter & Lara Jean When They're At The Party One of the stipulations of the contract was that LJ attend parties with Peter so that they were seen in public together and it seemed like she was really his girlfriend. She rocks a cute dress ($22, Shein) and another casual jacket ($37, Buckle) to the party, while he's dressed in what's basically his go-to outfit as well.