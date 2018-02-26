Every parent knows that when it comes to babies, sleep time can be a struggle. Whether it’s from reflux, a sleep regression, or the fact that they're just light sleepers, some babies seem to have a lot of trouble falling or staying asleep. If you have been breastfeeding, you may have had it a little easier. In fact, there are several reasons why breastfed babies sleep better, according to science, including the special ingredients that are found in your breast milk.

I nursed both of my children for two years each, and I know that breastsleeping — when you sleep and nurse simultaneously in bed — saved me and my babies from the horror of sleepless nights. I found that when they would nurse cozied up next to me, they would sleep better, and so would I. At the time I didn’t think about the biology behind it — I just did it because it was easier. Turns out, that there is actually some science behind this magic.

It’s important to note that there are no definitive studies to prove that overall, breastfed babies sleep better than formula fed babies. However, there are elements of breastfeeding and breast milk that can help babies sleep better. Here are just a few of the nighttime and nap time benefits of nursing.

1 Your Breastmilk Is Easy On The Tummy Courtesy - Mishal Ali Zafar It is well known that in most cases, breast milk is easier on a baby’s stomach than formula. According to Baby Center, breast milk contains more whey than protein, which makes it easy for your baby to digest and reduces the potential for extra gas or reflux that can wake your baby from their sleep. When your baby’s tummy is calm, their sleep can be restful, too.

2 Your Baby Is Getting Chemicals That Make Them Sleepy Ashley Batz/Romper There are studies that show that when you nurse at night, your breast milk can actually change in composition throughout the day, and even contain more sleep inducing hormones at night, according to New Scientist. Their research showed that the milk your body produces in the evening has higher amounts of chemicals linked to sleepiness called nucleotides. So when you nurse in the evening, your baby is getting a lot of these sleep-inducing nucleotides, helping them to sleep better at night.

3 Breast milk Has Hormones That Make Your Baby Feel Full Courtesy - Mishal Ali Zafar Believe it or not, there are a number of hormones that are released when you breastfeed. International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) Danielle Downs Spradlin tells Romper that when your baby sucks, a hormone called cholecystokinin is produced, which helps the baby feel sleepy. The cholecystokinin found in breast milk can also help a baby feel fuller, reported Breastfeeding Today, which results in less hunger pangs and more restful sleep.

4 Breast milk Has Sleep-Inducing Hormones and Amino Acids Ashley Batz/Romper Babies don't begin to produce their own melatonin, an important sleep hormone, until they are a few months old explains Spradlin, but they can get it through your breastmilk. A study in the European Journal of Pediatrics found that concentrations of melatonin found in breast milk, which are higher at night, can decrease the chances of colic and improve the quality of sleep in breastfed babies. Evening breast milk even has higher levels of tryptophan and serotonin too, noted to Psychology Today, which aid in the development of sleep-wake cycles.

5 Skin to Skin Breastfeeding Keeps Your Baby Calm And Comfy Ashley Batz/Romper When you nurse at the breast, the skin-to-skin contact can be relaxing for your baby. IBCLC Angie Natero tells Romper that skin-to-skin action can help keep your baby’s temperature, heart rate, and breathing more stable. It can also release the “love hormone” oxytocin in the mother, which IBCLC Tori Sproat says helps bond and build trust between both baby and mom. The skin-to-skin time you get when breastfeeding can calm your baby, making them feel safe and secure, while helping them to sleep more comfortably.