The first trimester of pregnancy isn't always the most enjoyable time for expecting moms. Some women deal with terrible nausea, others experience awful bloating, and some are bothered by aggravating headaches. If you fall into that last category, you should know that there are tons of safe and effective first trimester headache remedies that can bring you some relief.

Pregnancy headaches can be triggered by many different things, according to Dr. Angela Bianco, an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist who specializes in high-risk pregnancies in the Mount Sinai Health system. “It’s important for women to think about when headache occurs, and what precipitates it,” she says, in order to figure out the best way to fight it.

Sleep deprivation and stress are just two common causes of first trimester headaches, according to Dr. Bianco, and the dreaded morning sickness can be a trigger, too. “For some women pregnancy is a very stressful time in their life… It can be fraught with very high stress levels, and stress can precipitate or exacerbate headaches." She adds, "Many patients have sporadic and intermittent nausea and vomiting with related relative dehydration, and that can also cause headaches.”

No matter what the cause is of your cranial discomfort, one of these five simple solutions could make a major difference for you.

Get More Sleep If a lack of sleep is contributing to your headaches, you could consider taking melatonin, which Dr. Bianco says is safe to use in pregnancy. She says pregnancy hormones can throw off a woman's circadian rhythms and disrupt their sleep cycle. Melatonin, the so-called "sleep hormone" helps re-set those rhythms and let your body know that it's time to nod off, according to Healthline.

Try A Bit Of Magnesium MIA Studio/Shutterstock Another option Dr. Bianco suggests is magnesium. “Magnesium can be used to treat [a] headache and also help with sleep," she says, because it works as a natural muscle relaxant. It can also prevent the uterus from contracting prematurely, according to BabyCenter. However, magnesium deficiency is rare, the site reports, so if you are curious about finding out if you're running low, or if it's safe for you specifically to take an additional supplement during pregnancy, have a chat with your doctor. You should also check the label of your prenatal vitamins (if you're taking them) and make sure magnesium is not already included if you're considering supplements.

Stay Hydrated For headaches linked to dehydration caused by vomiting, you'll need to make sure you drink water frequently. The American Pregnancy Association (APA) suggests pregnant women drink at least eight to 12 glasses of water per day. You'll also want to talk to your doctor about getting your morning sickness under control — the Mayo Clinic noted that women can try natural nausea remedies like vitamin B-6 or ginger, or you may need a prescription medication. If you can't seem to kick the nausea, it's important to replenish what your body is flushing out. Dr. Dawn Marcus, neurologist and author of 10 Simple Solutions to Migraines advised on Sharecare that you can "drink small amounts of cold, clear, and carbonated liquids between meals" and to replenish electrolytes with beverages like Gatorade and Pedialyte.

Consider Over-The-Counter Meds — Carefully Some over-the-counter pain meds can be helpful — but you'll need to be careful about what you're taking, and when. “Generally speaking, occasional use of Tylenol is fine during pregnancy,” Dr. Bianco says. But both she and Pavlovic warned about the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen. They can be used sparingly in the first trimester if you can't get any headache relief otherwise. "But they are not to be used in the third trimester,” cautions Pavlovic, because it can potentially harm your developing baby. Have a chat with your doctor on approved medications for headaches, just to be on the safe side. Especially if you have any complications (like high blood pressure), they will likely have a preference of what you should or shouldn't take.

Relax — No, Really Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Moms-to-be experiencing lots of stress should prioritize making time for self-care, according to Dr. Bianco. "We recommend sometimes speaking to a therapist or trying other relaxation techniques, meditation, listening to relaxing music, things like that.” Dr. Jelena Pavlovic, a neurologist for Montefiore Health System, agrees that slowing down can sometimes be a very effective remedy. “Treatment doesn’t have to be taking a medication. Treatment can be, you know, ‘I feel a headache coming on… I’m going to take 20 minutes and you know, chill’ and do a little bit of bio feedback or do a little bit of relaxation, and then the headache subsides.”