As concerns over coronavirus sparked massive crowds at grocery stores around the country, some retailers have moved to take action in an effort to spare those more vulnerable to the virus from large gatherings of people. Across the United States, a number of stores have dedicated shopping hours for seniors and other vulnerable or immunocompromised customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that early data shows "older adults" and people with serious chronic medical conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease have a higher risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus. As a result, the federal agency has urged those considered most at risk to, among other things, "avoid crowds as much as possible" and "limit close contact" with others when they do have to go out in public.

But when supermarkets and other food retailers quickly became overcrowded due to coronavirus concerns, it became clear that avoiding crowds would be easier said than done for many seniors and immunocompromised individuals. That's when some began urging retailers to set aside a few shopping hours each day, when only their more vulnerable customers could shop.

One of the first people to advocate for dedicated shopping hours was celebrity chef José Andrés. He urged grocery stores to allocate two hours a day for people age 60 and over to shop without hoards of other customers. "Supermarkets should open early mornings for 2 hours for elderly above 60, to protect them from contact with younger people," Andrés tweeted Sunday. "Also volunteer system for shopping and delivery should be implemented."

Here are some of the stores that have since dedicated special shopping hours to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals:

Target Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images Target CEO Brian Cornell announced Wednesday that, going forward, Target stores across the country would reserve one hour a week for vulnerable guests like the elderly and anyone with underlying health concerns to do their shopping. According to Cornell, the first hour a Target store is open on every Wednesday will now be reserved for what he called "vulnerable guests."

Whole Foods SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images On Tuesday, Whole Foods announced that all stores in the United States and Canada would open their doors only to customers 60 and older during the hour before normal business hours. For example, if your local Whole Foods is slated to open at 9 a.m., customers age 60 or older could access the store beginning at 8 a.m.

Albertsons/Safeway/Vons/Acme Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Albertsons Companies, which owns and operates thousands of stores under names that include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Acme, has said it would reserve two hours for senior citizens, pregnant women, and anyone with a compromised immune system to shop alone on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In a statement released earlier this week, Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran asked customers "to respect these special hours for those who are most at risk in our communities."

The Fresh Market MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images The Fresh Market, which has stores scattered across the east coast, has said it would designate one special shopping hour a day for seniors and other at-risk individuals. Vulnerable customers will find The Fresh Market open to them from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Dollar General Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images In an effort to help seniors avoid crowded markets, the discount chain Dollar General said it was "strongly encouraging" its customers to dedicate the first opening hour to senior shoppers. "Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus," the company said in a statement released Tuesday.