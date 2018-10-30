It hasn't been renewed for a second season just yet, but there already plenty of ideas about what could happen in The Haunting of Hill House Season 2. Things ended on a final note, but there's still a lot that can be done within the show. And fans are already coming up with theories about Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House — should it ever arrive. And creator Mike Flanagan has some ideas of his own that might mean big storylines for the future of the Netflix series.

Flanagan told TVLine that while he believes the storyline with the Crain family to be told and finished, there are a ton of other directions the series could go, including structuring it as an anthology.

"To me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it," Flanagan said. "We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family."

While he didn't reveal what the plot will be if there's a second season, he did say that it can be about any haunted house or family other than the Crains, whether it involves the same house or not. And for the most part, a lot of fans seem to agree with that idea.

1 Next Season Will Take Place On Alcatraz Giphy Redditor shannon26 posted the theory that if there is a Season 2, it will take place on Alcatraz. They wrote that Steve’s other stories within the show are about real places and that it opens up the door for future seasons to focus on haunts in real life locations like mental hospitals, haunted hotels, and a haunted lighthouse.

2 There’s More Than One Hill House Giphy Another Redditor, Egbertus, wrote that there could be more than one "Hill House" that was built and that Season 2 could visit another location with different victims of the paranormal. "When Olivia was drawing her forever house, she was very 'inspired' by Hill House," they wrote. "Could be she wasn't the only one and different versions of hill house were built in different places."

3 Fans Aren’t Getting An Origin Story Giphy While the plot of a potential Season 2 has yet to be revealed and the possibilities are virtually endless, user ReachTheSky on Reddit wrote that the one thing fans won't get is more answers. "Mike Flanagan is a fan of Lovecraftian Horror. It is a sub-genre which emphasizes the horrors of the unknown," they wrote. "Unless something changes at the studio, don't expect to be treated to some origin story. I doubt Flanagan will shatter that image. Besides, the story is not about the house. It's about the people who were unfortunate enough to come into contact with it."

4 Steve Moves Back To Hill House Giphy On Twitter, a Haunting of Hill House fan by the name of Sahar Helmy theorized that in Season 2, Steve will return to Hill House for inspiration for his next book. But in doing so, he’ll feel the effects of the house once again. And, as Helmy wrote, "gets all #JackNicholson from The Shining." While it's been all but confirmed that the second season won't revisit the Crains again, this does seem like a potential plot if some of the Season 1 characters return.

5 Season 2 *Will* Be An Origin Story Giphy Whereas some fans might be adamant in the belief that the shows creator isn't going down to the prequel route, there are a few fans on Twitter who believe otherwise. Since there was so much focus on the house itself throughout Season 1, some fans believe that Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House will focus on the family who lived there before the Crains and when it all began.