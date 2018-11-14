6 Things That Happen To Your Body When You Eat Dairy, Lactose Intolerant Or Not

Lately, it seems like dairy has become a controversial food group. More and more restaurants and coffee shops are offering almond milk, while the refrigerated aisles seem to boast new types of "milk" weekly, from rice to cashew to oat. Some experts rave about the benefits of eating and drinking cow's milk, while others claim those are empty words. So, what's the real deal? Here are five things that happen to your body when you eat dairy, even if you're not lactose intolerant.

Often, I miss the blissful days of childhood – when I assumed massive glasses of two-percent milk were magically strengthening my bones as quickly as I sucked them down, cheese-covered broccoli was my vegetable of choice, and I'd never even heard of the word "gluten." I knew everything there was to know about nutrition: milk, meat, vegetables, fruit, and that weird "brown bread" were good for me; cupcakes and Oreos weren't. A couple more decades of life, a 30-pound weight gain and subsequent loss, and more than a few battles with stomach issues forced me to learn more about nutrition, and it turns out most foods (or food groups) simply aren't just good or bad.

That said, some members of the population do have to cut out this food group entirely or to a large extent. The Genetics Home Reference by the National Institutes of Health reports, "Approximately 65 percent of the human population has a reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy." If you're in the minority with no issues digesting dairy, or extremely mild issues, these are some of the things that may still happen when you consume dairy.

1 You May Experience Bloating. Elvira Koneva/Shutterstock Even if you aren't diagnosed with lactose intolerance, you may experience bloating (and even gas) after consuming dairy products. A 2017 study published in the Nutrition Journal indicates that some people may have a negative reaction to a protein in certain dairy products, called A1 beta casein, rather than lactose. Beta casein is a "major protein component of cow’s milk" and "the most frequent variants in dairy herds are A1 and A2," according to a study published in Nutrition Journal. If you're a dairy-lover and find that you're reacting negatively to the same brand of milk you've been drinking most of your life, you can give A2 Milk (an A1-free brand) a try. Rick Miller, a dietician who spoke to Daily Mail, explained that if you're experiencing stomach discomfort after consuming dairy, "try introducing a very small amount of A2 milk such as a teaspoon in a cup of tea or coffee with the guidance of your doctor. If this doesn’t cause any symptoms, then gradually build up the amount."

2 Your Bones... Stay The Same? For decades the dairy industry has repeatedly told us that drinking milk fortifies our bones. However, multiple studies, like this one from researchers at Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, question that claim. "Currently, there’s no good evidence that consuming more than one serving of milk per day in addition to a reasonable diet (which typically provides about 300 milligrams of calcium per day from nondairy sources) will reduce fracture risk," their findings revealed.

4 You Get Many Essential Nutrients. Littlekidmoment/Shutterstock One cup of milk (244 grams) contains a whole host of nutrients that humans need for good health, including 28 percent of our recommended daily calcium, 24 percent of our vitamin D, 26 percent of our riboflavin, 18 percent of our B12, 10 percent of our potassium, and 22 percent of our phosphorous, breaks down Healthline, Registered dietitian Jessica Isaacs tells Romper about some of milk's unique benefits: "Though these nutrients can be found in many other food items, when it comes to calcium, with a Recommended Dietary Allowance of 700-1,300 mg per day (ages 1 and up), it is difficult to meet these requirements without dairy products, such as yogurt, cheese, milk, and fortified soy beverages." To put this into perspective, "It would take 22 cups of broccoli to meet the amount of calcium provided from three servings of dairy products," she explains.

5 Your Body Might Not Respond Well The Saturated Fats. Sucking down milk and chowing down on dairy products could potentially have negative consequences for your overall health. "Many dairy products are high in saturated fats, and a high saturated fat intake is a risk factor for heart disease," Harvard researchers found. You can cut back on the saturated fats by choosing low-fat or non-fat options, though it should be noted that those products also lack healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins, Healthline cautioned.