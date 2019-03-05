Just as your contact lenses change how light enters your eyes, it also changes how oxygen enters your eyes. Simply put, it greatly reduces the amount your eyes actually receive. "Your cornea is one of the only places in your body that doesn’t get its much-needed oxygen from blood vessels. It gets it from the air instead," explained Cascadia Eye, a Washington-based chain of eye clinics. "When you wear soft contact lenses, a limited amount of oxygen gets to your eye, which is fine until you close those eyes for prolonged periods of time."

In other words, it's crucial to remove your contact lenses prior to sleeping (even napping!) to avoid starving your eyes of oxygen. I know how difficult it can be to force yourself out of bed or off the couch to take out your contacts, but is your vision really something you want to gamble with?

And as crucial as it is to be careful inserting your contacts, removing them is also a gamble. "Proper removal shouldn't result in any irritation or damage," Dr. Bazan tells Romper. "However if a person removes it with too much force, there can be damage to the ocular surface. Sometimes its just a minor irritation and sometimes it can be worse as in an abrasion."

If you choose to wear contact lenses, it's imperative you care for them properly. Follow all of the instructions from your doctor and contact lens provider, and pay attention to any changes to your eyes and vision. "Follow the look, see and feel good rule. If you eyes aren't looking white and healthy, seeing clearly and feeling good, give them a break from the contacts. If symptoms persist for more than an hour, contact your eye doctor immediately," advises Dr. Bazan.