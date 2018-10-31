One of the most talked about theories so far this season is the mystery of "her." It was in the last scenes in the Season 2 finale when Future Randall and Tess talk about going to see "her" and the internet's been on fire ever since. Within the context, viewers first thought they were obviously talking about Beth (dying? sick? who knows!) but Susan Kelechi Watson (who plays Beth) said no way.

Then, there's the other obvious choice — Kate — because the scene connects with Toby who Randall is also telling to see "her," and now seeing the issues they're struggling through (infertility, egg retrieval, Toby's depression, and now Kate's pregnancy), I know writers wouldn't reveal the exact answer it appears to be.

So now the theory going around is that "her" must be Rebecca. She's not shown in those flash-forward scenes. People speak of Rebecca having Alzheimer's or dying. It's already been confirmed "her" is someone fans already know. Sterling K. Brown told Entertainment Weekly, "Dan [Fogelman, This Is Us creator] has already spoken to the fact that we’ve already shot parts of how he wants the series to end that’s dealing with that particular 'her' as well. I think by about mid-season, maybe Episode 9 or so, the audience will know who that individual is."

Seeing as Randall's the one rallying others to see "her," whoever she is, it makes a lot of sense he's referring to his mother.