6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Harbor Resentment

Being in a place where you're holding on to a lot of bitterness, frustration, and resentment isn't good. Though some people are able to simply let things roll off their backs and get over them relatively easily, others have a more difficult time doing that, which can result in their harboring resentment, even if that wasn't their intention. How you deal with bitterness has a lot to do with your personality. And if you think your personality matches the traits ascribed to your zodiac sign, you may be interested in the zodiac signs most likely to harbor resentment.

Even if you do think that you perfectly fit with your zodiac sign, your individual charts (and corresponding personality traits, proclivities, and preferences) are more than just your sun sign, so just because your sun sign might indicate that you'd likely hold on to resentment and bitterness, it still doesn't necessarily mean that you do. Knowing how your zodiac sign (sun sign or beyond) can give you some insight into how you might interact with people — such as in the case of holding on to resentment — can help you not only understand yourself better, but also you better understand how other people might interact with you.

1 Scorpio (October 23—November 22) sebra/Fotolia "Scorpio's walls are high and strong and once they put one up, you can forget about breaking it down," Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper by email. "Scorpios created the saying 'you're dead to me.'" If you do something to a Scorpio that they perceive as a slight, betrayal, or humiliation, there's a pretty good chance that your actions will cause some big-time resentment.

2 Taurus (April 20—May 20) nenetus/Fotolia Taurus might move on eventually, but it'll take them awhile, so they might end up harboring resentment along the way. "They never forget, but they also want to be comfortable in their lives and tend to recognize when baggage like resentments is not in their best interest," Kerr Wright says. "They are the type who will be satisfied with some sort of 'repayment.'"

3 Aries (March 21—April 19) hakase420/Fotolia Though Aries is able to let things go, because they can be passionate and driven, if there are things left unsaid, that can be the cause of some resentment, Tara Vogel, an astrologer for moms, tells Romper in an email exchange. Resentment due to the perception that you didn't let them say something can definitely come into play with an Aries.

4 Virgo (August 23—September 22) Antonioguillem/Fotolia Because Virgos can tend towards perfectionism a bit, it can be difficult for them to handle disappointments and people falling short of their expectations. "They have high expectations of others and themselves," Vogel says. "They're always striving for perfection and purity. They can easily have feelings of dissatisfaction with things, people and they way things work which can feel similar to resentment." When someone doesn't live up to their standards, they can harbor some resentment against the person, unable to understand why they couldn't manage to reach those expectations.

5 Cancer (June 21—July 22) buritora/Fotolia Cancers are good at hanging on to resentment and holding a grudge and they'll remember what you did that made them upset forever. "They want so badly to be liked and to not have bad blood between them and anyone else because they genuinely care about others. But once they've been burned, they crawl into that crab shell of theirs and it's impenetrable," Kerr Wright says. "Cancers are masters at avoidance so if you're in a new relationship, you may wonder why all of a sudden your Cancer just ghosted you. Think hard because you're not likely to get an answer from them."