60 CLEVER PRODUCTS ON AMAZON PRIME UNDER $15 THAT HAVE THOUSANDS OF 5-STAR REVIEWS

The world is overrun with products — some are pretty good, many more are just average, and very few are either off-the-charts amazing or a total waste of money. However, these clever products on Amazon Prime under $15 that have thousands of five-star reviews help you separate the great from the blah.

Not only are the products on this list super affordable, but they feature innovative designs that solve problems you have and problems you never knew you could have (until now). Most importantly, these sometimes weird but genius products have inspired customers to stop everything they're doing and take time to rate and review these items — highly. And that right there is the best proof that they're worth your time and money.

In the case of this list, the word "clever" is used to describe a wide array of tools and gadgets with little more in common than the fact that they all have five-star reviews — and are all extremely effective and won't break the bank. You'll find items as varied as a set of silicone baking mats that won't stick to food, gadgets that slice avocados and pit cherries in seconds, and even a color-changing LED toilet light that is way more interesting than your average night light.

These genius products are proof that life sometimes is fair — because you can score these clever items that everyone loves and raves about without spending luxury prices.

1. An LED Toilet Light That Glows In Different Colors To Illuminate Your Path Vintar Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light $11 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone can add a night light to their bathroom — but this LED toilet night light goes above and beyond the call of duty with a five-stage dimmer and the ability to choose among 16 colors that illuminate your toilet. Attach the device to your bowl (it fits all models) and the built-in motion sensor detects body heat and automatically glows to create a clear path for your or guests in the middle of the night.

2. These Flexible Gear Ties That Hold Everything Together Nite Ize Original Gear Tie (8 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon These reusable gear ties are resistant to water and UV rays, making them a stellar option for organizing and keeping cords, tools, and gear together — inside or outside of your home. The pack comes with eight colorful ties that consist of an extremely flexible wire covered by durable rubber. They won't fray, and you'll find yourself repurposing them time and time again.

3. An Eco-Friendly Shower Curtain Liner That Resists Mildew LiBi Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner $10 Amazon See on Amazon You're lucky if you own a shower curtain liner for a few months before it starts turning yellow or brown from mildew, germs, and bacteria. But this mildew-resistant shower curtain liner is different: it's made from non-toxic PEVA, which is better for your health and the environment, and it's antibacterial, which means it should take much longer to spot mold and mildew (one reviewer raved about how, at the six month mark of owning this, it was still clean as a whistle). The liner has weighted magnets along the bottom to keep it in place, and it's lightweight and simple to install, according to reviewers.

4. This Electric Kettle That Boils Water Super Fast Ovente Electric Kettle $14 Amazon See on Amazon In less than six minutes you can boil water in this electric kettle — it automatically turns off when it's finished and uses less energy than stovetop kettles, which gives you peace of mind and saves you money in the long run. The kettle can hold up to 1.7 liters of water, has a removable and washable spout filter, a quality stainless steel interior, and it comes in seven colors, including green, fuchsia, and brown.

5. The Pots And Pans Organizer That Will Finally Bring Order To Cabinets SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon If your idea of storing pots and pans is to cram them into one kitchen cabinet, cross your fingers, and hope they don't come crashing down, this pan and pot organizer with five tiers is about to free up major space in your kitchen. You can install this organizer vertically or horizontally, it comes in bronze or chrome finish, and it can hold up to five pans.

6. An Antioxidant-Rich Primer That Hydrates And Helps Makeup Go On Flawlessly E.l.f. Hydrating Primer $6 Amazon See on Amazon Face primers are not all the same. This face primer contains antioxidants like grape and vitamins A, E and C, which help combat skin-damaging free radicals — and it adds an intense level of hydration to skin, making it soft and healthy. The result is a perfectly smooth canvas for foundation, bronzer, powder, and concealer to glide on effortlessly.

7. This Set Of Silicone Baking Mats That Won't Stick To Food Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat (Set of 2) $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of cookies coming out stuck to the pan, you need to try food this silicone baking mat. Made from safe, professional-grade silicone, this mat can withstand exposure to extreme temperatures, so feel free to use it in both the freezer and oven (up to 450 degrees). A bit of warm, soapy water removes caked-on food from these mats like a dream, making them a hassle-free alternative to standard baking sheets.

8. A Gadget That Chops Garlic Without Mess Or Fuss Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper $7 Amazon See on Amazon No need to break out cutting boards and knives or dirty up your fingers — this garlic chopper gadget can chop or mince garlic to your desired texture in seconds. Insert garlic cloves, roll the device back and forth on a table or counter, and its sharp interior blade takes care of the rest. The longer you roll, the thinner and finer your garlic pieces.

9. The Non-Prescription Shampoo Cure For Itchy Dandruff Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $14 Amazon See on Amazon When your dandruff requires a little more TLC, choose this anti-dandruff shampoo, which stops flakes and scaling dead in its tracks with an anti-fungal ingredient called ketoconazole (1 percent). Reviewers say this shampoo not only works wonders, but that it's gentle on roots and strands — and it may even help clear up acne that is related to the same skin condition as dandruff. Use it twice weekly.

10. A Foundation Makeup Brush So Good It Has A Cult Following Lamora Foundation Makeup Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of makeup brushes on the market, but this Kabuki-style foundation brush boasts close to 10,000 incredible reviews because it has dense, soft synthetic bristles that won't shed and a durable handle that's comfortable to hold. Reviewers say it's better than more expensive competitors. Use it to flawlessly apply everything from liquid and powder foundation to concealer and bronzer.

11. This Non-Slip Brush That Scrubs Veggies Clean OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon Clean veggies like potatoes, turnips, and carrots — and rid them of bacteria and pesticides with this vegetable brush, which has sturdy nylon bristles and a non-slip grip that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. The brush is dishwasher-friendly and works equally as well on wet or dry vegetables.

12. A Wearable Nail Polish Holder For Mess-Free, On-The-Go Manicures Tweexy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Holder $9 Amazon See on Amazon Polish your nails anywhere you roam with the help of this wearable nail polish holder, which eliminates the need for a flat working surface. Wear the holder as you would a ring and place a bottle of polish right at top, where it stays perfectly in place. There's less of a chance you'll deal with spills and the holder, which comes in 11 cute colors, is compact and travel-friendly.

13. This Genius Gadget That Strips Herbs And Veggies Of Their Leaves Chef'n LooseLeaf Kale, Chard & Herb Stripper $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you find nothing as tedious as stripping aromatic herb leaves and leafy veggies from their stems, this genius herb stripper is about to put the fun back into cooking and prepping foods. Simply slide a stalk of kale, chard, oregano, or another leafygreen through one of its holes, and it emerges from the other end totally stem-free. The gadget is dishwasher-safe and takes up barely any space in your drawer, to boot.

14. These Pimple Patches That Heal Acne Overnight COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 Patches) $5 Amazon See on Amazon These pimple patches are gentle — but incredibly effective — at healing even the angriest, most inflamed pimples. Their key ingredient is hydrocolloid, which absorbs pus and excess sebum from pimples and whiteheads without drying out the surrounding skin (which only makes matters worse). The pack comes with 24 transparent patches in different sizes — simply wear them overnight and wake up to clearer skin.

15. A Set Of Travel Shoe Bags That Keep Suitcases Organized Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags (Set of 4) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Just thinking of all of the germs and bacteria that reside on the soles of your shoes should be enough to put you off from packing them in luggage alongside your other clothing. Here's a way better solution: nylon travel shoe bags that are waterproof and have a zipper that keeps them organized in your suitcase (drawstring options are also available). This set of four bags, which can be repurposed as makeup travel bags, come with two standard and two extra-large sizes to fit all of your shoes.

16. This Compact Car Charger That Can Power Up To Two Devices At Once RAVPower Car Charger $9 Amazon See on Amazon This car charger is the size of a thumb, yet it's powerful enough to charge up to two devices incredibly fast. Made from strong aluminum alloy, it will last you for ages and is compatible with most iPhone and Galaxy devices. It even comes in four colors: black, gold, red, or silver.

17. The Most Soothing Eye Mask For Pain Relief And Swollen Skin IMAK Compression Eye Pillow $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a headache or simply woke up with swollen eyes that no cucumber can handle, relaxing with this compression eye mask will provide cooling relief. The mask is stitched in a unique way that alleviates pressure from your eyes and it blocks out all light, which is heaven when you're suffering from a migraine. Benefit from its cooling properties by storing it in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before using it.

18. A Discreet Toilet Spray That Neutralizes Odors With Fresh Citrus Oils Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $5 Amazon See on Amazon Don't try to mask toilet odors after the fact — spray this toilet spray into the water beforehand and it neutralizes smells without giving you away. The portable spray (which you can carry in your bag and is perfect for dinner parties out) is made from natural bergamot, lemon, and lemongrass oils and is completely safe for septic tanks.

19. An All-In-One Avocado Slicing Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Prepping Avocados OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon As much as you love avocados in everything, let's be honest when it comes to how much work is involved in prepping these creamy, dreamy fruits: it's all too much. Luckily, this avocado slicer does everything for you. It splits avocados, pits them, and slices them without the need for a separate knife, cutting board, or serious avocado prepping sills.

20. An Award-Winning Tub Drainer Protector That Keeps Hair From Clogging Pipes TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drainer Protector $13 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about tub plugs that sit over your drain and never seem to stay put. This tub drainer and hair catcher can be inserted right into your drain, where it stops any and all hair and debris from clogging your pipes. Not only is this drain protector a favorite among Amazon customers (it has racked up more than 14,000 reviews), but it's a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award winner, which further solidifies the fact that this is one of the best (and affordable) hair catchers on the market.

21. The Handbag Organizer That Keeps You From Constantly Losing Your Keys Periea Handbag Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Handbags seem to have a way of devouring your keys, phone, pen, and favorite lipstick, making it impossible to find what you need when you need it. This handbag organizer is the fool-proof solution: it contains 12 inner and external pockets that organize every important item you want to bring along with you. The strong nylon bag, which is machine-washable, comes in small, medium, and large so it fits any size handbag, and it's offered in 23 colors and prints, including polka dot.

22. A Strong Bag Holder Clip That Keeps Bags Off Of Dirty Floors Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger Collection $15 Amazon See on Amazon Keep bags off of dirty, germ-ridden floors and counters with this bag hanger, a strong hook that clips onto handbags, gear bags, and small luggage and attaches them to tables, counters, and other surfaces, providing a cleaner, healthier way to hang bags when you're out and about. The clip can handle bags that weigh up to 33 pounds and it comes in six finishes, including matte or polished hematite, gold, and silver.

23. This Major Space-Saving Hanger For Dresses & Tank Tops Closet Organizer Hangers (3 Hangers) $13 Amazon See on Amazon This space-saving organizer hanger is actually eight hangers in one. Fit more dresses, tank tops, blouses, bras, and swimsuits in one place and free up major closet and dresser drawer space at the same time. Designed from quality steel, these hangers won't rust or bend — and you'll get years of use from them.

24. The Mintiest Odor-Killing Foot And Shoe Deodorizer Spray Rocket Pure Natural Mint Shoe Deodorizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Kill bacteria and germs that cause odors with this shoe deodorizer spray, which can be applied directly to feet or inside of your shoes. The natural formula contains no chemicals or toxins and works its odor-neutralizing magic using ingredients like peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, and thyme essential oils — which makes it the perfect product for anyone with sensitive skin.

25. These Soft Memory Foam Shoe Insoles For Happy Feet HappyStep Shoe Insoles $14 Amazon See on Amazon You can make any pair of shoes or boots feel 100 times more comfortable on your poor feet with these soft memory foam shoe insoles, which bounce back to form two seconds after pressure has been placed upon them. The light insoles contain a full arch shell and provide cushioning and support.

26. A Cold Therapy Wrap For Aching Feet, Wrists, And Arms NatraCure Cold Therapy Wrap $10 Amazon See on Amazon Wrap this cold therapy wrap around sore feet, aching arm muscles, or fatigued hands that have been typing all day. Packed with cold gel and designed with a comfortable compression strap, it stays in place to deliver soothing coolness for hours. One reviewer writes: "These work great ... bought 1 to start with to see how I liked.... ended up buying 3 more to rotate thru the freezer."

27. This Foot Massager Roller That Targets Trigger Points And Relieves Aching Feet TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon Give your tired feet quick relief from plantar fasciitis and other aches and pains with this foot massager roller — they're designed with several nubs and grooves that hit all of the right trigger points. The portable reflexology tool can be used daily to keep pain in check, and you can use one or both feet at a time.

28. A Natural Charcoal Toothpaste For Brighter Teeth FineVine Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $11 Amazon See on Amazon You won't find a single chemical, drop of peroxide, or even fluoride in this natural coconut charcoal teeth whitening toothpaste — which is also vegan and tastes like spearmint. Relying on a combination of baking soda, coconut, tea tree oil, and (of course) activated charcoal, this paste brightens and whitens teeth without causing reactions in sensitive gums. Use it daily to remove stains and freshen your breath.

29. These Heat-Free Curling Rods For Curls and Waves On Dry Or Wet Hair Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods (42 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon You can use these flexible curling rods on wet or dry hair to create loose waves or tight curls with absolutely no heat needed. This pack of 42 rods comes with seven different rod sizes, so you can change up your style from day to day. And, thanks to their soft foam construction, you can even sleep comfortably while the rods whip your strands into gorgeous styles overnight.

30. A Strawberry Huller That Removes Cores And Stems In Seconds Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller $5 Amazon See on Amazon Remove the cores and stems from strawberries and other fruits and vegetables with this strawberry huller, a gadget equipped with a sharp stainless steel claw that gets the job done in seconds. This affordable little tool is dishwasher-friendly, and reviewers say it's so easy to use: simply push down on the top button, remove the stem with a twist, and pull it right out.

31. The Most Adorable Sloth Tea Infuser That Rests On Your Cup Fred Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser $10 Amazon See on Amazon Make teatime even more relaxing when you fill this sloth tea infuser with your favorite loose tea leaves and hang the adorable creature to the side of your cup, where it will continue to slowly brew the perfect cup of tea. Made from BPA-free silicone, your new favorite tea pal won't slip or slide — but be sure to fill up your cup with enough water or it won't steep properly.

32. A Fruit Infuser Water Bottle For Vitamin-Rich Hydration Danum Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $13 Amazon See on Amazon Stay hydrated all day long and get better tasting water by filling this 32-ounce fruit infuser water bottle with your favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The BPA-free bottle has a molded thumb grip, fits in most car cup holders, and one simple push of a button flips the lid up. The bottle comes in black or coral and provides an easy way to sneak more vitamins and minerals (or flavor) into your water.

33. This Cherry And Olive Pitter For Easier Snacking OXO Good Grips Cherry And Olive Pitter $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cherries and olives share one thing in common: they'd both be perfect treats, if not for their cumbersome pits — and there's no elegant way to cut around those pits with a knife. This cherry and olive pitter solves that problem: its sharp holder effortlessly removes them while featuring a splatter shield to keep juice contained. Choose between black or red.

34. The Most Compact Travel Hair Dryer That Doesn't Skimp On Features Revlon 1875W Compact Travel Hair Dryer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Don't settle for lesser quality hotel hair dryers when you can easily pack this compact travel hair dryer in your suitcase. This dryer may have a small footprint, but it doesn't skimp when it comes to features: it provides two speed settings and a cold shot button to set your style, along with a hanging ring so you can store it anywhere. It also has a removable end cap so it won't get damaged while you travel.

35. An Essential Oil Blend That Will Have You Breathing Better Healing Solutions Breathe Blend $8 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to be a master essential oil mixologist to benefit from the soothing effects of oil blends, which includes helping with colds, respiratory infections, and other issues that affect breathing. This therapeutic grade essential oil takes the guesswork out of concocting your own blend: it contains a mix of eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree, pine, laurel leaf, cardamom, and lemon oils that are healing for your throat and sinuses.

36. This Blackhead-Blasting DIY Clay Treatment That Lasts Forever Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 Amazon See on Amazon This incredibly popular Indian healing clay is actually a huge jar of loose natural calcium bentonite clay that can be mixed with water, apple cider vinegar, or essential oils to create a variety of masks, facial, and body treatments that soak up excess sebum and deep clean pores. With more than 14,000 amazing reviews, this affordable clay takes the prize for providing a versatile ingredient that keeps skin clean and clear of blackheads and blemishes — and contains absolutely no irritating fragrances or additives.

37. A Silky Soft Brush For Applying Skincare Mask And Serums Hansderma Skinsoft Facial Mask Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a skincare enthusiast who can't get enough of masks, you need this soft facial mask brush to apply serums, masks, and other skincare products without getting your dirty fingers in the jar. Reviewers say this brush, with its silky synthetic bristles, is larger than it looks and delivers an even application of product every single time.

38. A Blending Sponge For Flawless Makeup Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blender $6 Amazon See on Amazon There are two types of makeup enthusiasts: those who prefer makeup brushes and those who are forever loyal to a good, high-quality beauty sponge blender like this one. If you're the former, try the latter — it helps blends liquid, powder, and cream makeup onto your skin in seconds and without streaks. This latex-free and vegan sponge is edge-less, so you can use the round part for blending along your cheeks, forehead, and jawline, and the flat part to contour around your nose and eyes.

39. This Teeth Brightening Charcoal Toothbrush Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush (5 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to performing every function expected of a traditional toothbrush — including removing plaque or food particles and keeping cavities at bay — this charcoal toothbrush has you covered. But the addition of natural activated charcoal also helps brighten and whiten teeth daily, without chemicals. Make the switch and reap every possible toothbrush benefit under the sun.

40. A Smart Lightbulb That You Can Control With Your Phone Element Classic By Sengled $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these smart lightbulbs provide soft white or daylight lighting (your choice), they can be controlled from your phone using the Sengled Home app, which lets you set up scheduled times for lights to turn on and off — and dime or brighten them. The energy efficient bulb, which is also compatible with Google Assistant or Alexa, is a great choice for economic reasons as well: it can save 80 percent electricity compared to standard bulbs.

41. A Wearable Cooling Towel That Stays Cold For Four Hours Ergodyne Chill Cooling Towel $7 Amazon See on Amazon This PVA evaporative cooling towel is made with amazing technology that keeps the towel cool on your body for four straight hours. Simply wet the towel with water to activate its coolness: You can wear it around your neck or over your forehead, and its super absorbent material keeps it from dripping water onto your clothing. Choose among five colors: gray, blue, orange, pink, or green. It's great for long days outside or workouts.

42. These Resistance Loop Exercise Bands That Take The Place Of Weights Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to own — or deal with storing — a set of heavy weights in order to benefit from at-home strength training sessions. This set of five resistance bands works with your body and can easily be incorporated into pilates, yoga, and other workouts to challenge your muscles. Each set comes with colorful bands in varying resistance levels, from extra-light to extra-heavy, as well as their own carrying bag and a few online workout videos thrown in for good measure.

43. The Hair Brush That Detangles Wet And Dry Hair And Works On All Hair Types The Wet Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon If your hair is tangled — whether its dry or wet from the shower or a swim — this is the ultimate brush that will gently remove knots without pulling on, breaking, or damaging strands. The brush has cleverly designed bristles that glide through all hair types, and can even detangle wigs and extensions. And it comes in four colors: silver, black, pink, and purple.

44. These No-Show Socks That Won't Slip Off Thirty 48 No-Show Socks (3 Pairs) $11 Amazon See on Amazon A pair of no-show socks that stay hidden in loafers and sneakers is a great concept — unless you have to spend the entire day pulling them back into place. These cotton blend no-show socks won't give you any problems at all: they have a silicone grip on the heel that keeps them from sliding, and come in packs of three or six to save you money. And, unlike a lot of other socks in this category, these truly are low enough to vanish beneath shoes.

45. This Set Of Microfiber Glass Cleaning Cloths That Does Away With Chemical Cleaners Microfiber Glass Cleaning Cloths (8 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon The fewer chemicals you use when cleaning, the better for your health and the environment. Cleaning alternatives like these microfiber glass cleaning cloths are paving the way toward a healthier and cheaper way to clean your home. Dampen one cloth and use it to remove stains from glass, then polish your glass with a second dry cloth. When you're finished, toss them into the washing machine and use them again.

46. A Trio Of Water Bottle Cleaners That Get Rid Of Germs And Bacteria OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon Now that you own the perfect large water bottle — the one that you never have to refill and that keeps you hydrated each day — it's important to clean it properly so that it doesn't accumulate germs. This water bottle cleaning set comes with a long bottle brush, a straw brush to clean the insides of sports straws, and a detail cleaner to remove gunk from caps and lids. These three accessories are stored together on one ring, and each can be snapped off as needed.

47. A Longer Lasting, Odor-Free Scrub Sponge O-Cedar Multi-Use Scrunge Scrub Sponge (6 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon This dual-sided scrub sponge has one Teflon-like side that can be used for scrubbing surfaces without scratching them, and a softer sponge side made with rinse-fresh technology to prevent mold, mildew, and nasty smells. This durable sponge lasts 20 percent longer than most sponges (one reviewer says a pack of six sponges lasts her six months), and can be washed in the dishwasher to keep it fresh.

48. The Power Brush That Blasts Away Mildew And Mold From Tile And Tubs Drillbrush $11 Amazon See on Amazon Mildew-stained tile, grout, and tub surfaces don't stand a chance against this powerful power scrubber cleaning kit, which includes three different power brushes that attach to a drill (you'll have to provide the drill — the set only comes with brushes). Designed with nylon bristles, these brushes leave kitchen and bathroom surfaces gleaming without damaging or scratching them. One reviewer writes: "In five minutes my tub was sparkling clean. This item is no joke."

49. These Microfiber Cleaning Cloths For Electronics And Eyeglasses MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (6 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These microfiber cleaning cloths capture dust and dirt and safely remove fingerprints and smudges from surfaces like eyeglasses, television screens, and computers. You won't need additional chemical cleaners — or even water — and you can wash and reuse them.

50. A Gentle Exfoliating Gel Made With Dead Sea Minerals Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling Gel $12 Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite facial peeling gel sloughs away dead skin cells and helps get rid of blackheads and flaky skin using natural ingredients like Dead Sea minerals and nut shell powder. But what makes it stand apart from other exfoliants is how extremely gentle it is on your skin — it won't leave you red or irritated, not even for a minute. Reviewers say it not only works, but it works like a charm on sensitive skin and one reviewer even swears it has cured her eczema.

51. These Makeup Remover Cloths That Can Even Handle Waterproof Mascara S&T Always Off Makeup Remover Cloths (Set of 3) $3 Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning cloths that don't require chemical-laden cleansers aren't just for your home — dampen one of these microfiber makeup remover cloths with warm water and it gently loosens and removes even caked-on makeup or waterproof mascara — all without a single drop of makeup remover. These reusable cloths are soft and non-irritating, according to reviewers with sensitive skin, and you can wash and reuse them.

52. The Natural Charcoal Odor-Absorbing Solution For Fridges And Pet Areas That Lasts Two Years Sagano Natural Activated Charcoal Odor Absorber Air Purifier $6 Amazon See on Amazon Baking soda and sprays that contain masking fragrances are temporary solutions for odors that creep up in your fridge and around pet areas. But this natural activated charcoal odor absorber and air purifier blows them both out of the water — it lasts two full years and it doesn't mask scents, but it neutralizes them and keeps air smelling fresh and like air (not like perfume). Keep these bamboo carbon bags in your fridge, basement, gym bag, by your pet's bed (it's totally safe), and anywhere else you typically find odors and stale air.

53. An Energy-Saving Stick-On LED Light For Dark Closets And Cupboards OxyLED Closet Lights (4 Lights) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Install these energy-saving LED lights anywhere you need to shed some light — including dark closets or cabinets — and, with a touch of your finger, they turn on and off to illuminate your space. The light panel rotates 180-degrees and lights adhere safely to walls, ceilings, and surfaces using the included strong 3M tape.

54. This Organic Hair Mask That Hydrates Strands And Stimulates Your Scalp ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon This moisturizing hair mask is packed with ingredients that stimulate, revitalize, and balance the natural oils on your scalp — all while protecting and adding much-needed hydration to your strands. And it's 100 percent natural, vegan, and organic, relying on argan oil, sage, green tea, ivy, hydrolyzed wheat, and soothing aloe leaf instead of chemicals. Most reviewers say this gives their hair shine and life, and that they can even last longer between shampoos when they use this treatment a few times a week.

55. These Long-Lasting AAA Batteries That Are Way Cheaper – And Have 22,000 Reviews AmazonBasics AAA Performance Alkaline Batteries (8 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Batteries may not be as glamorous as a good skincare serum, but considering how these AAA alkaline batteries have racked up more than 22,000 reviews, you can guarantee there's something special about them. If you're constantly changing batteries in toys or electronics, switching to these could save you time and money, according to reviewers. They cost less than most competing brands, and most reviewers say they last a lot longer.

56. This Portable Flashlight That Can Hold Its Own In Extreme Conditions Outlite Portable Flashlight $13 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what you throw at this portable flashlight, including a raging storm, it will come out untouched and working better than ever, making it a tool you absolutely need while camping, hiking, or in an emergency kit. This water-resistant tactical flashlight features five light modes with three brightness levels (including strobe emergency SOS lights). It has an adjustable focus with a spotlight that shines a path up to 600 feet away, and a circle floodlight.

57. These Water Purification Tablets That Make Drinking Water Safe Potable Aqua Water Purification Treatment (50 Tablets) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Water is the one resource you'll always need, no matter what emergency you find yourself dealing with — and that's why these water purification tablets are akin to gold. Two tablets can purify 1 quart of water, removing bacteria and germs in about 30 minutes and ensuring drinking water is safe and healthy. Take them with you on trips, while camping and hiking, or keep them stored at home in case of hurricanes, storms, and other emergency situations.

58. A Calming Stress Relief Essential Oil Blend For Hectic Days Healing Solutions Stress Relief Blend $8 Amazon See on Amazon Reduce stress and anxiety naturally, with just a few drops of this stress relief essential oil in your diffuser, on your wrists, or on linens. The oil blend thoughtfully combines pure, therapeutic ingredients like geranium, canaga, lemongrass, and sweet orange oils. Reviewers say a few drops is all you need, and that the aromatic scent is instantly calming.