If you need some fresh footwear soon, then looking to the Royal Family for inspiration is always a good idea. In fact, the affordable shoe brands Meghan Markle loves just might introduce you to a new favorite designer. The most recent addition to the royals definitely knows how to rock a great shoe, so she's an excellent person to consider for styling tips.

Now to be fair, it isn't like Markle is shopping at any discounted footwear shops for her kicks. Her definition of affordable footwear is probably vastly different from mine. Markle can pick from a ton of amazing designers, and her choices reflect that awesome privilege. But this isn't to say that all of her shoe choices are way out of reach for the average consumer (although some of them definitely are). Markle often wears brands that are pretty accessible, including gear from beloved mall stores you've probably shopped at a few times. In other words, many of the shoe brands Markle loves are affordable for a royal.

And as far as the luxury shoe brands Markle wears, well, it never hurts to look for sales or search through Poshmark for options. Read on to see what brands she generally favors, and marvel at Markle's great style.

2 Aquazzura Belgravia Suede Pumps $200 (Original $725) Buy Now Well, this designer received an especially big nod from Markle. Markle wore shoes from the label Aquazzura for her wedding day, as noted in People. Really, you can't get a much better endorsement than that. It's definitely a luxury brand, but you can find a sweet sale on their shoes now and then.

3 Kurt Geiger Pink Stiletto Heeled Sandals $40 Buy Now Markle has worn Kurt Geiger boots for official engagements before, and there's a lot to love about this British brand. The brand has a pretty devoted celebrity following, but it also sells shoes that fit my definition of affordable through the Carvela Kurt Geiger line.

4 Stuart Weitzman The Azalea Pump $159 Buy Now This popular designer is also beloved by the new royal. In fact, Meghan Markle has worn some Stuart Weitzman boots on occasion, as explained in Teen Vogue. But the designer is also known for excellent pumps and sandals as well.

6 Sarah Flint Grear $245 Buy Now This may be Markle's favorite shoe designer of all. In fact, Meghan Markle has worn Sarah Flint shoes over 20 times, as noted in Harper's Bazaar. The brand, based in New York, has made flats, pumps, and sandals favored by the new royal.