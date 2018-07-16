It's the most wonderful time of the year, at least for people who absolutely love online shopping. But watching all those deals can start to drive even the most devoted shopper a little batty. That's why the Amazon Prime Day hacks to help you save big will mean so much today. You can save time, money, and effort when shopping for those precious Prime Day deals. Hey, it's smart to use any competitive edge you can get today.

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, 2018, Amazon Prime Day offers special deals exclusively to people who are already Prime members. So if you aren't a member yet, the first step is to sign up for Amazon Prime. The membership service gives you free two-day shipping on a whole lot of items, access to Prime Video, and tons of other benefits. At this time an annual plan to Prime is about $99, or you can choose a $13 monthly rate, as noted by Fortune. For many families, the fast shipping and deals offered by a Prime membership are well worth the cost.

Whether you're a newcomer to the sale or a veteran who waits for it every year, there are a ton of ways to shop the Amazon Prime Day sale wisely. Read on to learn the best way to save big on this annual sale.

1 Get The Amazon App You don't have to spend all day actively watching for deals with the help of this tip. Simply download the Amazon App and it will notify you when the sale is live on products that you add to your cart. It does all the watching for you. The app even lets you make lists and comparison shop easily. It's a great way to stay organized on Prime Day.

2 Get Access With Alexa Need an easy way to check out your discounts? Just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" to access info about all your deals, as noted on Amazon's Prime Day shopping primer. Let the virtual personal assistant do all the work.

3 Check Whole Foods Some exclusive Amazon Prime deals can only be found inside your local Whole Foods Market, so drop in your nearest WH to see what's available. Also, spending $10 in store will give you $10 to spend on Amazon, which is a pretty great score.

4 Use The Camera Search Again, downloading the Amazon app is well worth your time (and money). By using the camera search on the Amazon App, you can unlock a $5 discount on certain Prime Day deals, as noted by Amazon. It's a simple step that can earn you a little cash back.

5 Look For The Badge Want to see whether a particular item is on sale this Prime day? Just do a regular Amazon search and look for the Prime Day Deal badge. Hopefully, you'll be able to save big on something you've had your eye on for a while.

6 Share Your Benefits If you want to share your Prime benefits with another family member, well today is the perfect day. Add an adult, teen, or child to your Amazon Household to share Prime benefits at no cost. This also includes access to digital content.