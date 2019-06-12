7 Baby Products To Buy In Bulk, So You Never Run Out Of The Essentials
Babies may be small, but they sure need a whole lot of stuff. These wise words were shared with me during my first pregnancy (along with the sage advice: always buy baby products in bulk), and like most sayings, namely, "kids grow up in the blink of an eye," I didn't really believe it until I actually had a child. Now I would wholeheartedly agree that yes, babies need a crazy amount of essentials from day one, and yes you should buy them in bulk.
Practically speaking, buying baby essential items in bulk is just smart economical shopping. Forgo the stress of running out of wipes when you know you've got them stored away in your closet. At the end of the day, you know your baby is going to need them, so might as well buy more and save a little money in the process. But don't just take it from me, the U.S. News and World Report has something to say about essential items worth buying bulk. Several of my suggestions are listed in their findings, so hurrah. But remember, when you buy in bulk you will likely be plunking down a bunch of money upfront to pay for the convenience of having those essentials on hand. Make sure you can absorb that cost with the knowledge that you won't have to make any essential item purchases for a while. Happy shopping!
1. Baby Wipes
Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes 900-count
$21.99
Costco
Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes get consistently great reviews and are cheaper than other leading brands — which is even more economical when you buy in bulk! They're made with naturally soft, environmentally friendly fiber, are hypoallergenic and free from alcohol, chlorine, and parabens. Aloe and vitamin E make them extra soft for baby.
2. Diapers
Pampers Swaddlers Diapers
$28
Amazon
I think we can all agree buying diapers in bulk is kind of a no-brainer, unless you plan on cloth diapering. My only hesitation would be if you know that baby is about to hit a growth spurt and will be growing out of their current size of diapers. Otherwise, bulk is the way to go.
3. Disinfectant Wipes
Seventh Generation Botanical Disinfecting Wipes
$69.48
$37.88
Clean it Supply
With a baby comes lots of messes. I love the sale price on six canisters of Seventh Generation disinfecting wipes, which kills 99.99% of germs botanically. Safe to have around baby, and no rinsing or wiping is required after you use them as the disinfectant is made from essential oils.
4. Laundry Detergent
Baby Detergent Bulk- Case of 6
$123
$102.50
The Laundress
I'm a big fan of this brand and love that you can buy it in bulk! The Laundress is an allergen-free baby detergent that smells like vanilla and lavender that is "gentle on little ones and tough on big stains." Their non-toxic formula removes stains and odors while being biodegradable and cruelty-free.
5. Snacks
Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack Variety Pack
$13.48
Sam's Club
My children were obsessed with Puffs when they were babies and we literally could not buy them fast enough. If only I'd been a bulk shopper back then! Whichever snack your baby can't get enough of, why not have plenty on hand for snacks and on-the-go adventures?
6. Formula
Enfamil Gentlease Baby Formula, Powder, 29.1 oz. Value Can, 4 Pack
$135.96
Walmart
If your baby takes formula, then the powder is an absolute must for bulk purchases. Formula is very expensive on its own, so every little bit of savings helps. Reduce your per-bottle-price by purchasing a month’s worth at a time, if possible.
7. Toiletries
California Baby Calming Shampoo & Body Wash
$67
California Baby
Once you've established the brands that you and your baby love, it makes it so much easier to buy them in bulk. I'm a big fan of California Baby for its plant-based ingredients, essential oils, and skin-friendly formula, which worked great for my kids when they were babies. Just refill a smaller bottle with this half gallon size when you're running low (available in gallon sizes, too)! That's one small action which is great for the environment, too.