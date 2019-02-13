7 Celebrity Womances To Celebrate On Galentine's Day & Every Other Day Of The Year

All the way back in 2010, Parks and Recreation gifted the world with a brand new and beautiful holiday we didn't know we needed: Galentine's Day. Feb. 13, aka the day before Valentine's Day, is meant to be spent celebrating "platonic love among lady friends," according to The Atlantic. So this year, while you shower your BFFs with compliments and love on this special day, you can also look to these celebrity "womances" to celebrate on Galentine's Day, and honestly, every other day of the year.

Nothing can top a best friend. You go to them with your relationship problems, work woes, and recount every single juicy detail of your day with them. They're the people you can be your best self with, after all, so thank goodness there's a day to help us celebrate these special people in our lives.

But whether you're spending the day complimenting your friends or going out for waffles (in the style of Parks and Recreation), just be sure you're celebrating all of the lovely ladies in your life in a way that makes you happy. And, if you're like me or if you live far away from your BFFs, then you can at least celebrate these wonderful celebrity friendships that are the epitome of #FriendshipGoals if you ask me.

1. Oprah & Gayle King

When people think of best friends, you have to think of Oprah and Gayle King. They're the original BFFs, who showed everyone on Oprah's talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, that best friends are there for each other, always.

After meeting each other 40 years ago in 1976 while working at a TV station in Baltimore, Maryland, according to E! News, the duo quickly became inseparable. They've been there for each other before their careers grew, and have supported each other through their successes ever since. As Oprah told O Magazine in 2006:

Gayle is more excited about my success than I am. It makes her genuinely happy. We've been friends since I was making $22,000 and she was making $12,000. We've made this journey together.

If that isn't the best example of loyalty, I don't know what is.

2. Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams

The actresses and moms to young girls met on the set of Dawson's Creek in 2001 and have been best friends ever since, according to Vulture. Philipps is the godmother to Williams' daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda, and often accompanies Williams to her many red carpet events. Philipps addressed the importance of their friendship in a 2013 interview with Advocate, according to Vulture:

My friendship with Michelle has stood the test of time, and we've been together through many different versions of our lives. I love her as deeply as I love almost anyone.

3. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen B and Rowland have been friends since middle school — and they've been through everything together. From breaking in to the music industry with their girl group, Destiny's Child, to celebrating their successes as solo performers, they've been together through it all. Rowland told Entertainment Weekly in 2010 that Beyoncé has been her strongest supporter throughout the ups and downs of her life. "There were times when I couldn't even be strong enough, so I had B," Rowland said. "She was the only thing I knew. She was my only friend."

And in 2016, Rowland told People that her son and Beyoncé's daughter are following in the footsteps of their moms — they're super close friends. "It's the greatest thing about friendship, when you're able to grow up together and your children grow up together," she said.

4. Amy Schumer & Jennifer Lawrence

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the amazing friendship between Schumer and Lawrence is one of the newer friendships on this list, the hilarious actresses prove that you don't have to know someone for life to be friends with them. Sometimes, all it takes is sliding into DMs — or emailing them.

As Lawrence recounted their friendship origins in a 2015 interview, according to Us Weekly:

I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, "I don't know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I'm in love with you." Then we started emailing, and emailing turned into texting.

Lesson learned — if you want to make a new friend, just tell them you love them.

5. Chrissy Teigen & Kim Kardashian

Everyone wishes they could be Chrissy Teigen's friend, but Kim Kardashian is one of the lucky few who gets to call her a true gal pal. After bonding one night in the bathroom at a club in 2010 (Teigen zipped up Kardashian's dress), according to E! News, the two became fast friends afterwards.

They've been there for each other through everything — including their pregnancies, which they both struggled with. In a video for Kim's app, Kim said that becoming moms brought them closer, according to E! News.

"Everyone knows this," Teigen said to Kardashian. "You helped us find the doctor for IVF and a lot of the same things...you taught me everything."

Awwwwwwww.

6. Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods

After meeting through a mutual friend in 2013, the dynamic duo quickly became inseparable (they even have matching tattoos). They've lived together over the years and have been there for every major milestone in each other's lives — including when Jenner gave birth in 2018 (which Woods said made their friendship even stronger).

"Jordyn and I have a true unmatchable friendship and I consider her family," Jenner wrote in an Instagram post. "She's helped me remain ME throughout all these years...."

So sweet.

7. Taylor Swift & Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous gal pals — but her friendship with Blake Lively is one of the most admirable friendships. Not only are they super close, but they're not afraid to have so much fun together. After meeting for the first time in Australia in 2015, Lively made Swift a pie for her birthday a few days later in December, which she Instagrammed, according to E! News. And since then, they've remained super close.

Since then, Lively has attended all of Swift's big bashes and her oldest daughter, James, was even featured on Swift's song, "Gorgeous," from her most recent album, according to TIME.

Talk about friend goals.