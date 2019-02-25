There's no greater cheerleader than a mom whose child accomplished something. And no matter how old that child may be, moms are still ready to hold up a poster with their name on it and fiercely chant their name. These seven celebs who brought their moms to the 2019 Oscars haven't forgotten how much of their success they owe to the women who gave them life — and they aren't afraid to show it. Their moms don't seem put out by the opportunity to walk the red carpet with their not-so-little little ones, either.

The Academy Awards gathers the best and the brightest of the entertainment industry to decide which movies warrant receiving highest honors. Directors, actors, musicians, cosmetologists, wardrobe and set designers, and more turn up in droves to compete against and support one another. Aside from what they wear for the big day, who they bring with is one of the hottest topics of discussion.

Relationships can go public on the red carpet, with celeb couples confirming rumors of budding love interests. But another kind of love can also be put on display at award show: familial love. By bringing their moms along for the big day, these celebs showed big love for the women who made them who they are today.

Bradley Cooper Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper showed up to the 91st Academy Awards with a lady on each arm, his mom Gloria Campano on one side and his partner Irina Shayk on the other, as ABC News reported. And this wasn't Campano's first Oscars visit — she also joined her son in 2014 when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in American Hustle.

Michael B. Jordan michaelbjordan on Instagram Jordan also opted to bring his mom to the Oscars this year, and posted a photo of the two of them to his Instagram before the show. "My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty," he wrote. Ugh, how sweet is that?

Rami Malek Malek took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance on Bohemian Rhapsody, and thanked his family for getting him there, as Entertainment Tonight reported: My mom is in here somewhere, I love you lady. My family thank you for all of this. My dad didn’t get to see me do any of this but I think he’s looking down on me right now. Oh, my heart.

Charlize Theron charlizeafrica on Instagram It wasn't just the guys who brought their moms along on Sunday. Theron brought her mom Gerda along with her, according to E! News, and asked her to join in on her interview with Live From the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest.“She’s my date! There she is. Come say, ‘Hi!'” Theron said to her mom.

Amy Adams The audience was seeing double on Sunday when Adams brought along a whole slew of family members — her mother, Kathryn, and two sisters, Julie and Anna, as well as her daughter with husband Darren LeGallo, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, according to Refinery 29.

Yalitza Aparicio There's another mother-daughter duo that I can't get over this year. Aparicio and her mom were the actual cutest at the Oscars on Sunday, holding hands and dancing the night away, as All 4 Women reported.