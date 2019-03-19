If you've been following along with Amy Schumer's pregnancy at all, then you're well aware of the fact that she's been struggling for a while now. That's because the comedian has serious form of pregnancy-related nausea called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG.) Basically, the actress feels nauseated around the clock. And she throws up so often that she's had to get IV fluids on multiple occasions. (Yeah, not fun at all.) In honor of Schumer's ongoing strength — as well as her upcoming Netflix special — let's take a look at some of the other celebs who've had hyperemesis gravidarum. Because this pregnancy complication is no walk in the park.

In case you haven't heard, Amy Schumer has a new special coming out on Netflix called Growing — and it's dropping on Tuesday, March 19. The special will touch upon a number of topics, including #MeToo and, as the title suggests, her difficult pregnancy, according to the Daily Beast. Personally, I can't wait to laugh my butt off for 60 minutes. But in the meantime, let's take a look at some other celebrities who have walked the same journey with hyperemesis gravidarum. Because although it only affects up to 3 percent of expecting moms, according to BabyCenter, a number of stars have revealed their struggle through the years.

1 Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge was hospitalized for HG in 2012, when she was pregnant with Prince George, according to Forbes . Unfortunately, this royal mama has struggled with the condition during her subsequent two pregnancies as well. In fact, HG was included in the official pregnancy announcement from Kensington Palace when the Duchess was expecting Prince Louis. "As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum," the palace's official Twitter account tweeted in September 2017. "Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

2 Debra Messing therealdebramessing on Instagram The former Will & Grace star had such severe morning sickness during her pregnancy, that she wound of dehydrated. "I had to spend time in bed, resting and having intravenous fluids," she said, per Latina.

3 Kim Kardashian kimkardashian on Instagram It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has had particularly difficult pregnancies with her first two children. Placenta accreta nearly caused her to bleed to death after giving birth, for one. Something else she dealt with was preeclampsia, as Parents noted. And to top it all off, she also struggled with debilitating vomiting and nausea. "To be honest, I’ve had really bad morning sickness, day sickness, night sickness — I can barely get out of bed," Kardashian told Us Weekly when she was pregnant with Saint in 2015. "It’s a very different type of pregnancy from my first one, but I'm so grateful to be pregnant when we didn't even think it was going to happen for us [so] I don't care how sick I am."

4 Kourtney Kardashian kourtneykardash on Instagram Like her sister, Kourtney Kardashian also coped with all-day sickness during her pregnancies — although she never specifically used the term "HG." "I had a lot more morning sickness than last time. I was also more tired," she told Parents while she was pregnant with her second child, Penelope. "She is having morning sickness," Khloé Kardashian told E! News of her sister. "But it's not even in the morning. It happens any time, apparently."

5 Kelly Clarkson kellyclarkson on Instagram "I vomit a good dozen times a day it's, like, bad. I vomited before coming out here," the American Idol alumna told Ellen DeGeneres when she was pregnant with her daughter, River Rose, Us Weekly reported. "I'm not even kidding, it's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like, so gross." Clarkson added: I had one day — it was either before Thanksgiving or the day after Thanksgiving, I can't remember — I didn't throw up one time that day. I literally cried to my sister and mom I was like, 'It's over.' They said it would be abrupt and it would just end. Then the next day, nope, it just picked on right back up. Unfortunately, Clarkson had a similar experience when she was pregnant with her son, Remi — to the point where she needed IV fluids, as she told CBS This Morning, per People.

6 Molly Sims mollybsims on Instagram For Molly Sims, throwing up was an around-the-clock thing during pregnancy. "In the morning, I wanna vomit. Lunch and I wanna vomit. I wanna vomit at dinner. Then when I go to bed, I still want to vomit," she said in a video on her website, according to Parents.