Like it or not, the holiday season is approaching faster than a flying reindeer. If you want to know exactly how much time is left, then the best Christmas countdown apps are worth a look. It’s like a modern-day advent calendar, right on your phone at all times.

These holiday apps are fantastic for several reasons. First, you'll always have an answer ready when your kids ask how many days are left until Christmas, because you know they're going to bring up that question a few times. Next, the apps will help you stay on top of the holiday season, because a helpful reminder is always on your phone. And lastly, it's the best way ever to bother the resident grinch in your life. From time to time, hit that person with a "there are only sixty-two days until Christmas" text, just to bug them a little. Hey, what's the point of being joyful about an upcoming holiday if you aren't annoying someone else in the process?

Whatever your intentions, these apps are a handy way to keep the holidays well within your sights at all times. Better yet, they're all free, although many do offer in-app purchase options. Read on to find the perfect one that'll make your phone a little more jolly.

1 Sleeps To Christmas 2 Sleeps To Christmas 2 Christmas Countdown by Dardan Software Limited App Store This free app offers a variety of animated Christmastime characters, including a Santa, an elf, and a snowman. Each character can tell you how much time is left until Christmas, right down to the second. Recordings of several holiday carols are also in the app, such as "Jingle Bells" and "Merrily On High." Buy Now

2 Christmas Countdown 2018 Christmas Countdown 2018 by Jupli Google Play Apps This free app features a variety of wintry themes, Christmas music, and no advertisements. Plus, there's even an advent calendar with a different Christmas image each day. It's an easy way to make your phone a little more festive. Buy Now

4 Christmas countdown Christmas countdown by Aqreadd Studios Google Play Apps With over 1,000,000 downloads, this is a much-loved app. It installs a live wallpaper, providing a fun Christmas reminder every time you look at your device. With the full version, you can even get a Christmas tree pic with flashing lights. Buy Now