7 Classic Nail Polish Shades That Makeup Artists Swear By
I'm obsessed with everything Meghan Markle wears, right down to her nail polish shade. The lovely pale pink hue she wore on her wedding day was so elegant, I had to find a similar shade at my next mani-pedi. While I normally gravitate towards bolder colors, I'm loving a classic nail these days, especially these nail polishes that makeup artists swear by — they really are timeless.
Nail trends like glitter and half moons are fun once in a while, but an understated nail shade will match every mood and every season. Jin Soon Choi, nail artist and founder of JINsoon Nail Lacquer, is known for her trendsetting polishes, but when it comes to her own nails, she goes for time-tested pale pink. "As a hands-on manicurist working on photo shoots and fashion shows, I don’t often get to wear nail polish, but when I do, my absolute favorite is JINsoon Muse. It’s a subtle classic, sheer pink nude that gives a clean, healthy glow to your skin," Choi explained in an interview with Real Simple. Leave it to a celebrity manicurist to create the perfect go-to shade.
Pale pink, AKA millennial pink, is indeed having quite a moment, but what are some other timeless nail hues that the pros love? We've rounded up 7 of them that you'll want to add to your cosmetic collection asap.
Get Nude
Marc Jacobs Madame White Cocoa, $18, Sephora
Opting for a nude nail color will always look chic. You just need to select a shade that is actually "nude" to you, because we all know there's more that 5 types of skin tones out there.
"I'll use pretty much any nude that matches my client's skin exactly," said celeb nail artist Whitney Gibson in an interview with Refinery 29.
A quick look at Gibson's instagram reveals some of her famous clientele, including Elizabeth Moss, Salma Hayek, and ASAP Rocky, to name a few.
Go Topless
Essie Topless and Barefoot, $9, Amazon
There's nothing more classic than a neutral nail, according to the nail stylist behind Gigi Hadid's, Mandy Moore's and Blake Lively's show-stopping nails.
“Essie's Topless & Barefoot is a chic neutral that doesn't need to be thought about. It's easy for many different skin tones. It has great application, and a smooth, polished finish," explains NYC celeb nail stylist Elle, @enamelle, in an interview with Romper.
You know it's a good color if you go back to it time and time again, without a second thought.
Get Naked
Deborah Lippman Naked, $18, Bloomingdale's
Celeb nail artist Chelsea King, who's instagram account, @chelseaqueen, has more than 100,000 followers, swears by Naked, a Deborah Lippman shade.
"I love it because it's the perfect nude shade. I can use it on any client because it looks amazing with any skin tone!" explains King in an interview with Romper.
And some of those clients are seriously A-list. King has worked with Katy Perry, Jessie J, and Kate Bosworth.
Dip your Toes in the Sand
Samoan Sand by OPI, $11, Amazon
If you want to feel polished from head to toe, this sandy shade is simple yet sophisticated.
"It’s the prettiest nude, I’ve been wearing it for years. It looks great on virtually every skin tone and even though it’s nude, it feels special and will have you looking at your nails all day," said the aforementioned nail stylist Gibson, in an interview with Real Simple.
It also is the perfect day-to-night, go-with-everything hue.
Be a Devil
Essie Devil's Advocate, $7, Universal Supplies
This dramatic purple shade from Essie feels edgy and timeless all at once — and it's one famous makeup artist's go-to nighttime shade.
"I’m pretty psychotic about my nails... You’ll never see me with damaged polish — that’s a rule I have. For going out I’ll switch between Zoya’s Charli, Essie’s Size Matters, or Essie’s Devil’s Advocate," explained Violette, a famous YouTube makeup artist who currently serves as Estee Lauder's Global Beauty Director, in an interview with Into the Gloss.
You can't not feel like a badass when wearing this shade.
Sexy in the City
Sarah Smile, $18, Deborah Lippman
Diehard fans of Sex and the City will love the backstory behind this feminine nail color.
"The first custom color I created with a celebrity was with Sarah Jessica Parker. One day, we were on a shoot and she said, 'I wish you had a pink that was a bit more sheer and a bit more beige.' She was a new mom and she washed her hands a lot more. I went to the lab and picked a bunch of pinks. I made a little mood board. She gave me her feedback. And we launched a color," explained Deborah Lippman, celebrity manicurist and founder of her eponymous line of nail products, in an interview with Cosmopolitan.
The nail polish's name, Sarah Smile, is a sweet nod to the collaboration. Yet, SJP isn't the only big-name celeb that Lippman has worked with. She's done the nails of many famous peeps, from Oprah to Caitlin Jenner, according to The Cut.
Take Your Cue From Kim K.
Sand Tropez, $9, Essie
Kim Kardashian isn't necessarily known for being a neutral figure — you either love her or hate her. And one may argue that she's not a makeup artist either, but now that she has her own cosmetics line and even does makeup tutorials, it doesn't feel like a stretch to put her in the "makeup artist" territory.) She's also known for dressing almost exclusively in a neutral color palette, so it comes as no surprise then that her favorite nail color is Essie's Sand Tropez, a beigey hue that she wears repeatedly, according to The Zoe Report.
Sand Tropez is perfect to wear year-round, and according to Allure, is subtle enough to work with every skin tone.