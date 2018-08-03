I'm obsessed with everything Meghan Markle wears, right down to her nail polish shade. The lovely pale pink hue she wore on her wedding day was so elegant, I had to find a similar shade at my next mani-pedi. While I normally gravitate towards bolder colors, I'm loving a classic nail these days, especially these nail polishes that makeup artists swear by — they really are timeless.

Nail trends like glitter and half moons are fun once in a while, but an understated nail shade will match every mood and every season. Jin Soon Choi, nail artist and founder of JINsoon Nail Lacquer, is known for her trendsetting polishes, but when it comes to her own nails, she goes for time-tested pale pink. "As a hands-on manicurist working on photo shoots and fashion shows, I don’t often get to wear nail polish, but when I do, my absolute favorite is JINsoon Muse. It’s a subtle classic, sheer pink nude that gives a clean, healthy glow to your skin," Choi explained in an interview with Real Simple. Leave it to a celebrity manicurist to create the perfect go-to shade.

Pale pink, AKA millennial pink, is indeed having quite a moment, but what are some other timeless nail hues that the pros love? We've rounded up 7 of them that you'll want to add to your cosmetic collection asap.