7 Creepy Elf On The Shelf Memes That Will Give You The Heebie-Jeebies

Chances are, if you've spent any time around kids over the last decade or so, you've heard about the Elf on the Shelf. The elf hangs out in your home and keeps an eye on the kids, reporting back to Santa Claus any misbehavior — or good deeds — that occur. At night, while the kids are fast asleep, many elves get into a bit of trouble themselves, making messes or leaving surprises for the kids to discover upon waking. While most find the elf cute, these creepy Elf on the Shelf memes prove that not everyone feels quite as enthusiastic about this seemingly harmless doll.

The concept of the Elf on the Shelf being a physical watchdog is a little bit scary, for kids and adults alike. Kids are worried that anything they do wrong will be immediately relayed to Santa (and thus scooting them closer to the naughty list), while some adults find the look of the elf doll itself to be a little bit creepy. Whether your family has an Elf on the Shelf in your own home, or you're one of the lucky ones that gets to be entertained by the elf from a distance, there is no denying just how creepy these elves can be.

1 So Sinister Elf on the shelf seems to be back. It seems more sinister than last year.., pic.twitter.com/pxbg5d2Y2T — Maria Williams (@MWilliamsJourno) October 24, 2017 I'm not sure why the elf that resides on your shelf feels the need to make those eyes at your family, but maybe it's time to hide him where you can't see him anymore, or at least DIY some sunglasses for him. Hey elf, feel free to stay at the North Pole next year instead of visiting.

2 So Generous — Wait, NVM It's almost December. Bring on the terrifying "Elf on the shelf" memes! #holidayspirit pic.twitter.com/wCxyUzreBM — ExistentiallyYours🌈 (@madelineclaire_) November 28, 2016 If this creepy Elf on the Shelf meme doesn't convince you to lock your bedroom doors before you go to sleep each night, then I'm not exactly sure what will.

3 No Thank You memes... i dont think elf on a shelf likes them... pic.twitter.com/HDsIgyBp2R — Oreimo (@OreimoTweets) September 19, 2017 It's somehow creepier when the elf spells out (in M&Ms, no less) that he's there to watch you. At least Santa can tell if you're naughty or nice from a distance.

4 Tick Tock It's almost time for that creepy Elf on a Shelf to show up again. #elfonashelf #creepy #elf #Christmas #memes pic.twitter.com/TmcuNvxoI0 — Phil Holtberg (@RegularGuyNYC) December 2, 2015 How soon is "soon?" and soon what? Asking for a terrified friend of creepy elves that move around at night while you're sleeping and watch you all the time.

5 Shifty Giphy The elf is like the Mona Lisa, only 100,000 times scarier. He's quite as cute or funny when you feel his eyes following you around the house. Keep your distance, Elf.

6 Mutual Feelings — Not Elf on the Shelf Ideas | Elves At Play Kit - https://t.co/APPhUAliDl pic.twitter.com/cRwKwOSSGz — Ashley Langston (@frugalcouponmom) November 9, 2017 At first this set up looks quite funny. But if you read the fine print, the "I'm back and I've missed you" message is pretty scary if you ask me. If you're going to hang around — literally — there are less creepy ways to do it.