7 Creepy Signs Your Cat Hates You

Cats have sometimes gotten a bit of a bad reputation from people who say that they're not cat people. They get called aloof, creepy, mean, temperamental, and much more. And while some people don't feel as comfortable around cats as others, just because you think that you're a so-called "cat person," that doesn't mean that your cat feels the same way about you that you feel about them. If you examine your relationship with your cat, you might notice some creepy signs your cat hates you, which might tell you more about what could be going on in your cat's little head.

People misunderstand what cats are trying to tell them all the time, even though some long-time cat owners are convinced that they can distinguish between different purrs and meows, different tail swishes and leg rubs. It's not always exactly clear. And while there might be some indicators there that your cat might not feel about you the way that you feel about them, they might also sometimes be showing affection in ways that are hard for you to understand. If you notice certain signs, however, it could potentially mean that your cat might not like you as much as you previously thought that they did.

1 They Stare At You Azaliya (Elya Vatel)/Fotolia If your cat regularly stares at you, but otherwise doesn't seem to be upset or anything out of the ordinary, you might not think anything of it when they start staring, but it's not always completely innocent. Staring is a tell-tale sign of cat aggression, as noted by the ASPCA, and it's a sign of offensive aggression, not defensive aggression. The ASPCA noted that you shouldn't touch, punish, or try to comfort a cat that's displaying a sign of aggression. Better to try to figure out what they're responding to.

2 They Poop Or Pee In Obvious Places (& Not In Their Litter Box) katyamaximenko/Fotolia Your cat might be trained to know that they're supposed to go to the bathroom in their litter box, but if they don't always do that (on purpose, not because they had an accident), that could be a sign that the two of you aren't the best of friends. A blog post from Jacaranda Animal Hospital in Davie, Florida noted that if your cat leaves a mess in an obvious place, like the middle of your bedroom, that's them marking that territory as theirs and advising you to stay away from it.

3 They Could Give You A Parasite That Could Seriously Change Your Behavior Or Even Kill You fantom_rd/Fotolia OK, so they're not doing this on purpose, but it's still not great. Cat poop contains a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which, Popular Science reported, infects the brains of some animals to make them less afraid of their predators (not good) and might also have some big-time effects on human brains. Though the parasite's effects might not actually be as severe as some scientists think (more research is needed), if you're pregnant or have a weakened immune system, you should take some precautions.

4 If You Die, They Might Eat You stokkete/Fotolia This isn't so much a sign that they hate you as just something that they might do, but it's creepy nevertheless. National Geographic reported that many mentions of pets eating their dead owners have to do with dogs, but also noted that, anecdotally, at least, emergency personnel say it's common with cats too. It's pet owners' fear come to life, particularly if they live alone.

5 You Wronged Them In The Past & They're Holding A Grudge Photocreo Bednarek/Fotolia In an interview for a different article, John Bradshaw, a cat behavior expert, told National Geographic that "cats don't forgive." So if your cat generally keeps its distance from you, it might be because you've done something in the past that they didn't like and they're holding a little bit of a grudge.

6 They Roll Onto Their Back And Bare Their Claws Kristina/Fotolia You might think that them rolling onto their back is an invitation to pet them or just them getting more comfortable, but sometimes this, too, can be a sign of aggression. The previously-mentioned post from the ASPCA noted that this position allows them to easily attack with claws and teeth. Don't do anything that will agitate them more.