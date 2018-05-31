We all know that whatever the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wears sells out quickly and instantly becomes a hit item. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is turning out to be no different, and many of the pieces she wears sell out just as fast. Her shoes. Luckily she's not one to only rock heels, and these flats that Meghan Markle has spotted wearing will not only elevate your closet, but show your feet some love. The only problem is that some of the styles are so expensive they'll sell out before you save up your pennies to purchase them — but you'll probably wear them every day, right?

The Meghan has a penchant for classic, traditional flats, and many of the flats you'll see her wearing come from the brand Sarah Flint. The Duchess is in good celebrity company in liking Flint's shoes, as Jessica Alba and Cindy Crawford enjoy them as well. Flint studied at Parsons School of Design before doing a graduate degree in Italy to learn the finer points of shoe production, according to her website, and now she's making footwear pretty enough to grace the feet of royalty. Not too shabby!

If you're taking a fashion cue from the new royal, keep restraint in mind. And what she lacks in flash, she makes up for with luxury. And if you're eyeing whatever the Duchess is sporting on her feet, you'll want to get shopping quickly before it sells out! Here are a few Meghan-approved flats to start with.

1 Natalie Flats from Sarah Flint Sarah Flint Natalie flats, $345, Sarah Flint Markle wore these Sarah Flint flats to the 2017 Invictus Games, reported People Magazine, for her first appearance with Prince Harry. They were sold out for months, but they're back in stock now, albeit with a few weeks wait because of their popularity. They'll set you back a few bills, but the site claims they're "worth the wait".

2 Blackbird Flats from Birdies Birdies Blackbird flats, $140, Birdies The Zoe Report highlighted another favorite of the new Duchess: these Blackbird flats from Birdies. They're equally chic but not nearly as expensive, and they look really comfortable. Apparently they also go with everything: Meghan paired them with a white button down with shorts on one occasion, and cropped jeans plus a cute trench on another.

3 Josefinas Slippers Josefinas Cheshire slippers, $355, Josefinas Portugal While we no longer have the benefit of Meghan Markle's personal Instagram account to scour when looking for fashion inspiration, some of the products she loves have been touted by the brands themselves. Markle wore these Josefinas slippers on the set of Suits to keep her feet warm between scenes, according to the company website.

4 Lana Flat From Sarah Flint Sarah Flint Lana flat, $365, Sarah Flint Sarah Flint appears to be the Duchess' top choice for flats, and InStyle reported that these were the shoes she wore in an Instagram post with her rescue beagle, Guy. They also come in taupe and black, in addition to the navy shade Markle wore. Who wants to bet she has those colors as well?

5 Charlotte Olympia Black Kitty Embroidered Velvet Slippers Net-a-Porter Charlotte Olympia Black Kitty Embroidered Velvet Slippers, $495, Net-a-Porter Back when she was just dating the prince, Meghan made a brief return to Instagram with these Charlotte Olympia black kitty flats, reported HelloGiggles. The disco ball silver sparkly version is discounted on Net-a-Porter at the moment, coming in just under $300, FYI.