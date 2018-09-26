Dressing up for Halloween is always fun, but dressing up with your dog takes the whole holiday to the next level. I mean, the cuteness factor alone is off the charts. So to help you and your BFF make the most of this holiday, these dog and human costumes for Halloween 2018 will offer up some serious inspiration. Whether you dress as heroes, villains, or something else entirely, you're all set to make Halloween history with your pup.

Plus, more and more families are including the family pets in holiday celebrations, and this includes Halloween in a big way. In fact, picking out a costume for Fluffy or Spike is pretty much a holiday tradition at this point. "One of the biggest trends this year is the growth of spending on pet costumes," Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said, according to the National Retail Federation. "Out of the 31.3 million Americans planning to dress their pets in costumes, millennials (25-34) are most likely to dress up their pets, the highest we have seen in the history of our surveys." If millennials are making pet costumes more prominent, well, we're doing something right as a generation.

So here are a few different costume pairings you and your pooch can use this Halloween. Of course, please feel free to use these suggestions as a starting point and let your own creativity shine. Whatever you choose to wear this Halloween, hopefully you and your canine companion will enjoy a lovely holiday.

1 Pirates Bootique Pirate Dog Costume, $15, Petco Adult Pirate Maiden Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes.com Sail the seven seas with your trusty salty dog in these costumes. Be sure to stay in character and talk like a pirate all night. Bonus points if one of you sports an eye patch.

2 Under The Sea Halloween Shark Pet Costume, $17, PetSmart Dark Water Siren Costume, $80, Yandy This mermaid and her fearsome shark will lure you right into the watery depths. You and your pooch will be a little bit terrifying in these costumes, but that's what Halloween is all about.

3 Candy Corn Bootique Candy Corn Witch Dog Costume, $20, Petco Candy Corn Adult Halloween Costume, $32, Walmart Take a stand for Halloween's most maligned candy. You and your pup can represent your sweet tooth with these colorful costumes. Really, what treat is better than an adorable puppy dressed up as candy?