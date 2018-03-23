This will be my daughter's third Easter on this planet and she's going to get her first Easter basket (it's the first year it seems worth it to stock up on tiny and sugary things for her). I have vivid memories of Easter baskets full of pastel M&M's, seed packets and pens from when I was a child. Now that I'm ready to dive into the Easter basket melee, I'm making up for lost time on the research front, and you get to benefit from my search: Here are 7 Easter baskets you can put together for under $10, because, like me, you probably can't justify spending any more than that!

I still love the idea of giving kids seed packets or something else they can grow, starting a tradition that's perfect for the spring season. Sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and the occasional chocolate treat are also easy hits for Easter baskets. If you have Amazon Prime and more than one child, you can easily keep costs down by ordering packs of toys or activities and splitting them up into baskets the night before.

Just don't forget the paper grass for everything to sit in. It does double duty by filling up the basket and making the finished project feel just a little bit more festive. Stay away from the plastic grass if you can, and stash it away in a closet for next year for minimal environmental impact. It fluffs well year after year!