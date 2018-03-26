Introducing kids to holiday traditions is one of the most fun parts of parenting, and some holidays are just perfect for kids. An entire holiday centered around jokes is pretty much made for children, right? These easy April Fool's Day pranks even toddlers can do will give your kid a fantastic look at the world of practical jokes.

Although your toddler probably isn't ready for any elaborate pranks just yet, some simple jokes can liven up April 1 — theirs and yours. Don't be afraid to get super cheesy, either. The old pranks that are super-played out for most people are going to be fresh and new for the pre-K set. Everything is new to toddlers. It's one of the benefits of being so young

That said, pulling off these pranks will probably involve a bit of playing along from the adults in the house, but it's all part of the fun. You may need to act extra-shocked at the snake in a can, or casually ignore the note being stuck to your back. But being in on the joke will only help your toddler enjoy the whole experience even more. It's a small thing that will make your kid's day, and possibly set up a lifelong love of silly pranks.

1 Note On Back Giphy This prank is an oldie but goodie. Have your kid hug someone and stick a sign on their back. It could say "April Fools'!" or "Gotcha!" or something equally gentle, because this isn't about being mean. Just be prepared to have notes stuck to your body at random for the next few days, because toddlers are not known for letting a joke go.

2 Surprise Mask Giphy Break out the Halloween costumes again. Have your toddler put on a funny or scary mask and sneak up on unsuspecting family members. With this trick, you have a pretty good chance of getting an honestly shocked reaction from the victim. I mean, a tiny human running around in a horse mask is legitimately terrifying. I'm spooked just thinking about it.

3 Veggie Lollipops Giphy This one will involve a little adult supervision, but the end result is worthwhile. Skewer pieces of raw broccoli with lollipop sticks, then wrap the top in wax paper (or an old Tootsie Roll wrapper), as explained by the Decorated Cookie. Anyone else in the house who tries to enjoy a sweet treat will be in for a shock. At least the prank pop is still edible, though.

4 Dyed Milk Giphy Help your toddler put some food coloring into the milk container. When an unsuspecting parent or sibling goes to pour a bowl of cereal, they will be in for a colorful surprise. They then have the option of actually drinking the blue milk, which is not something you get to do every day. Hey, even people who are the "victim" of toddler pranks can still have fun with the holiday.

5 Mess With A Sleeping Person Giphy OK, you may regret teaching your toddler this particular skill. But doodling on a sleeping loved one, or even pulling the old feather and shaving cream trick, can be fun. Consider your kid's temperament before rolling out this one, though. You don't want to wake up with Sharpie mustaches for the rest of April.

6 Snake In A Can Giphy Cheapie prank toys are a blast for toddlers, because they're still a brand-new concept for tiny kids. A spring-loaded snake in a can will provide loads of pranking entertainment. But any of the old chestnuts, including the fly in an ice cube or fake spilled milk puddle are still fun. (I don't advocate the fake roaches or spiders though, but that's a personal preference. They're too scary for the adults in the house.)