Even if you don't know much about Chinese astrology, you probably know the Chinese zodiac year of your birth. (And if you were born under the sign of a particularly cool-sounding animal, like a dragon or tiger, you might even bring it up in conversation sometimes.) So if you're pregnant right now, you might be wondering what this ancient system of astrology means for your little one. So what are some fascinating facts about babies born in the Year of the Dog?

First of all, it should be noted that 2018 is technically the Year of the Earth Dog, specifically. In Chinese astrology, the calendar is based on 12 animal years which are further divided into five element years (metal, wood, water, fire, and earth), depending on the year the sign occurs, as Your Chinese Astrology explained. The last time any new Earth Dogs hit the scene was way back in 1958!

The 2018 Year of the Earth Dog officially begins on February 16 (and lasts until February 4 of 2019). Of course, your little one will remain an Earth Dog for life — a fact that just might influence everything from her career to her health to her personal relationships. Who knows, these traditionally held beliefs about Chinese zodiac Dogs might just tell you a lot about your baby (before you even meet her!).

1 They make great companions. Giphy One of the best thing about Chinese zodiac Dogs is that they're a lot like actual dogs (in all the best ways): loyal, trustworthy, friendly. "People born in the Year of the Dog possess the best traits of human nature," raved Your Chinese Astrology. And once you have a Dog as your pal, you'll be bonded forever!

2 Their lucky numbers are 3, 4, and 9. Giphy Keep this one in mind should your kid ever ask to buy a lotto ticket: As ChineseNewYear2018.com revealed, lucky numbers for Dogs are 3, 4, and 9 (while their less-than-lucky numbers are 1, 7, and 8).

3 Diamonds are their best friend. Giphy Here's a good justification for bringing the bling: Diamonds are the Dog's lucky gemstone, according to Horoscope.com. (So if your kid isn't a big fan of her traditional birthstone, she can always claim this jewel as her own!)

4 Their special season is fall. Giphy Don't be surprised if your Dog (puppy?) grows up to have a particular affinity for foliage, trick-or-treating, and pumpkin spice lattés. As Tarot.com notes, Dogs correspond to the season of autumn (which, if you've ever seen a dog go nuts in a pile of leaves, totally makes sense).

5 Their sense of direction could dictate their life path. Giphy No need to go moving to another part of the country or anything, but according to ChineseNewYear2018.org, different directions relate to success in various areas of a Dog's life: North and northwest are auspicious; the southeast corresponds with wealth; and the south is all about love.

6 Some of your favorite celebs are Dogs. Giphy If your child is born in the Year of the Dog, she'll be in excellent company. From actors to musicians to politicians and more, many notable figures from history were (and are) Dogs, according to Find Your Fate. Among them: Madonna, Gary Oldman, Alec Baldwin, River Phoenix, Nicki Minaj, Susan Sarandon, Mariah Carey, Freddie Mercury, Winston Churchill, Voltaire, Debussy, Victor Hugo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cher, Elvis Presley, Judy Garland, and Bill Clinton.