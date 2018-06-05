My husband, at the risk of pegging him as totally basic, loves nothing more than a barbecue with family and friends. Meat on the grill? Yes please. Better yet, meat on the smoker. In my husband's eyes, it doesn't get more relaxing than that. But not all dads enjoy a whole day spent lolling around the barbecue like my husband, and that's why we all need to add these fun Father's Day activities to our collective celebratory ideas list.

Whether you're barbecuing or not, most dads do truly want to spend time with their families and feel celebrated by the people they parent. Sure, that can happen while they singe their eyebrows by the side of the grill, but it can also happen while mini-golfing their way through a game of putt-putt golf, or traipsing around their city or town competing in a family scavenger hunt. Sometimes planning an activity that's out of your family's usual routine can help make a day feel way more exciting.

It doesn't have to be an elaborate, either. But with a little advance planning and thoughtfulness, you can plan a special day that will show your number one dad just how much you love him.

1 Mini Golfing oneinchpunch/Fotolia Not everyone will want to sign up for nine holes of golf on Father's Day (even if it is dad's #1 wish), but for no one will mind a few silly and fun rounds of mini-golf.

2 Plan A City Scavenger Hunt Planning a scavenger hunt in your city or town sounds more difficult than it actually is. And if you have older kids to help out, it's even easier. Choose about five spots that are relatively easily recognizable and write clues that will lead two teams around the city. Have the scavenger hunt end at your dad's favorite restaurant or coffee spot for a group celebration and you've planned the most special day ever.

Rent A Boat Monkey Business/Fotolia If your dad loves the water but doesn't own a boat, head over to your local lake or river and rent a boat for the day. You can load up a cooler with his favorite beverages and snacks and spend the day on the water without worrying about all the maintenance that comes with having a boat. Get My Boat is the Airbnb of boats, so if you live on the water you can check out what's available from boat-owners in your area. Or if your dad is way into oars, you can rent a canoe or kayaks for the whole fam.

4 Brunch It doesn't have to be a fussy brunch that everyone gets dressed up for— in fact, sometimes the opposite is way more fun. Find your closest Denny's or IHOP and get a whole load of pancakes and sausages and no one will have to worry about what they're wearing or whether they're on time.

5 Archery ponsulak/Fotolia Remember shooting bows and arrows in gym class growing up? It took a lot of strength and skill, which you'll probably have a lot more of now that you're older. This type of activity can be surprising — you never know who is going to come out with some undiscovered skills.

6 A Brewery Tour You'd have to live in a pretty small town not to have at least one craft brewery near by. Many give tours and offer brew pub food options that will appeal to the whole family, even if they don't appreciate the latest double IPA. I've been informed by my resident beer enthusiast that children are even allowed at breweries when there's food offered, so you don't have to worry about splitting up the family.