Trying to conceive a baby brings about a ton of lifestyle changes, particularly when it comes to your dietary choices. (Bye, soda.) So why not start the day with the right food for this goal? Knowing what things foods to eat for breakfast to boost your fertility can make this first meal of the day even more important.

Although the topic is still being researched, current studies suggest a pretty substantial connection between a person's food choices and their fertility. In general, diets that are rich in iron and healthy fats tend to promote fertility, according to the Harvard Medical School. These findings were gathered from the fertility diet study, which profiled 18,000 women to provide evidence that the foods one consumed could positively affect one's ability to conceive. More routine diet advice, such as staying away from excess sugar and trans fats, is also a part of this idea.

That said, no one superfood can cure serious struggles with infertility. If you're at all concerned about fertility, then don't hesitate to see a doctor for a thorough check-up. For people without big fertility issues — simply a desire to tip the odds in their favor — then chowing down on these breakfast foods just might help.

1 Eggs Giphy Omelettes, scrambled eggs, or some tasty frittatas might be a great addition to your morning menu. It's all about getting that vitamin D. In a study of women undergoing assisted reproductive treatment, those with higher levels of vitamin D experienced a higher live birth rate than those deficient in vitamin D, according to the January 2018 issue of Human Reproduction. Although the research is still early, there may be a link between getting enough vitamin D and getting pregnant easily. As far as breakfast foods are concerned, eggs are a pretty good source of this vital vitamin. One large egg contains 6 mcg of vitamin D, or 6 percent of your total daily value, according to the American Egg Board. Adding a couple of eggs to breakfast can make getting your daily intake of vitamin D even easier.

2 Salmon Frittata Giphy If you've done any reading about fertility foods, then you've probably heard all about salmon. For many nutritional purposes, it's basically magic. If you're looking to max out your vitamin D intake, note that one serving of salmon has 670 IU of vitamin D, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Nutrient Database. Throw in a couple of eggs, and you're close to the daily recommended amount of vitamin D before you're even fully awake.

3 Fortified Cereals Giphy If you're more of a cereal fan, then you don't have to give up your favorite breakfast option. Simply choosing an iron-fortified cereal may help, because an iron-rich diet may decrease your risk of ovulatory infertility, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Check out some nutrition labels in the cereal aisle to find a brand that suits your nutritional needs and taste buds.

4 Full-Fat Yogurt Giphy If enjoying a cup of yogurt is part of your morning ritual, consider going for the full-fat stuff. "We found that the more low-fat dairy products in a woman's diet, the more trouble she had getting pregnant," said Walter Willett, M.D., a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health in Fit Pregnancy. "The more full-fat dairy products she ate, the less likely she was to have trouble." Opt for creamy whole-milk yogurt to get your daily dairy fix.

5 Avocado Toast Giphy If you need even more reasons to love avocados, then here's one. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated (AKA "good") fats can help the body's response to insulin, which may aid in fertility, according to Harvard Health Publishing. And because over 75 percent of the fat in an avocado is unsaturated, according to the Hass Avocado Board, these tasty treats are a great addition to your breakfast.

6 Berries Giphy Top up your antioxidant intake with a bunch of berries. Raspberries and blueberries are filled with antioxidants that might help keep the cells in your reproductive system healthy, according to Everyday Health. Best of all, they can be added to almost any breakfast dish. Throw a handful of fresh blueberries in your oatmeal, cereal, yogurt, or smoothie.