7 Great Maternity Outfits For Eagles Fans, Because Your Time Is Now

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and if you are an Eagles fan, you are well beyond excited for the big game. Your family and friends have probably planned a game day party with all the food, drink, and fan gear to go with it. If you're pregnant, you might be looking for a game day outfit that will fit your belly and even show off your baby's love for the team. So here are seven maternity outfits for Eagles fans so you can join in the fun, belly and all.

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to win a Super Bowl title, so this game is super important for their fans, which means they are going to bring it with all the zeal they've got. And as a pregnant Eagles fan, you can represent that excitement for both you and your baby — like two fans in one.

If you prefer proper maternity wear, there are certainly some Eagles maternity shirts you can pick up. But if you're not bound by a maternity label, you could wear a shirt in a bigger size, in a men's cut, or something that has a zipper opening to fit around your belly. Here are a few great outfit ideas for pregnant Eagles fans, because a bun in the oven doesn’t mean you can’t bring some thunder to your game day outfit.

1 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Elbow Sleeve Maternity Graphic Tee Motherhood Maternity You can keep it easy and casual with this soft Philadelphia Eagles NFL Elbow Sleeve Maternity Graphic Tee ($20, Motherhood Maternity). This comfy jersey cotton shirt features the Eagles graphic on the front and the crew neck, elbow sleeves, and rounded hemline make it flattering and easy to wear. Throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or sweats for an easy, breezy fan look.

2 Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey Philadelphia Eagles Show your loyalty to your QB with this Men's Nike Carson Wentz Green Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey ($100, Philadelphia Eagles). This men’s cut jersey should be wide enough to fit over your belly, and it will be great to wear well past game day and your pregnancy. All you need to do is throw it on over a pair of jeans, because the jersey will do all the talking for you.

3 I've Got A Future Eagles Fan In Me Maternity Shirt Etsy Show the world that you're double the fan, with this I've Got A Future Eagles Fan In Me Maternity Shirt ($45, Etsy). It is a super soft, long sleeve, V-neck t-shirt featuring the Eagles logo and “future fan” wording. You’ll definitely get some cheers when you wear this to the game day celebrations.

4 Women's Philadelphia Eagles Wildcat Full-Zip Hoodie Philadelphia Eagles Stay warm and cozy in this Women's G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Black Philadelphia Eagles Wildcat Full-Zip Hoodie ($50, Philadelphia Eagles). It features a distressed Eagles logo and team name on the front, two side pockets, a drawstring hood, and a full zippered front to accommodate your belly. Wear it a larger size if needed with an Eagles tee or any other shirt — perfect to lounge in or for game day parties.

5 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Mesh Detail Maternity Tee Motherhood Maternity This Philadelphia Eagles NFL Mesh Detail Maternity Tee ($20, Motherhood Maternity) is the perfect game day tee. The mesh detail near the neckline, along with bold Eagles graphics, make it look sporty enough to wear to a Super Bowl party while still being comfy enough to lounge in at home.

6 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line NFC Champions Rush Full-Zip Hoodie NFL Shop Every fan could use a good hoodie, especially one that boasts your win, so check out this Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line NFC Champions Rush Full-Zip Hoodie ($60, NFL Shop). This men’s cut zippered hoodie should allow plenty of room for you belly, and you can even leave it open if needed. It features the Eagles team logo on one side and boasts their NFC win on the other. It will keep you warm and toasty for the winter, and you can continue to wear it well after your baby arrives.