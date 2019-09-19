When Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premieres on ABC on Sept. 26, viewers may find the characters embarking on brand new journeys. The end of Season 15 shook up almost everyone's storylines, setting them off in new directions that the show can explore in the upcoming season. But with so much up in the air, fans can't help but speculate about what will happen to the doctors (past and present) of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. These 7 Grey's Anatomy Season 16 theories may not all come to pass, but they're pretty good guesses about what could happen this year.

When Season 15 concluded, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had been fired from the hospital, along with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Alex (Justin Chambers). Meredith was about to turn herself in to the authorities to get DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) off the hook for that little bout of lawbreaking she'd committed. Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) were about the welcome their baby, but that might have been the only good news. Perhaps the biggest uncertainty in the finale was that Jackson (Jesse Williams) had seemingly disappeared in the fog during a tense camping trip with Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

Season 16 has a lot of questions to answer, but these theories try to get there first.

Mom Struggles Teddy is a brand new mom, which brings with it all kinds of new challenges. Some have wondered if she might struggle to adjust to motherhood, which is a theory that has backing from Raver herself. "I thought it'd be interesting to see her not know how to manage something when she usually is on top of things," Raver told TVLine. Teddy is super-capable, but she might get off to a rocky start in Season 16.

Maggie Finds Love Maggie and Jackson have been a couple for a while now, but they've never really settled into the relationship. PopSugar speculated that Maggie might get a new love interest in the upcoming season — someone who gets her, and cares about the same things she does. Preferably someone who won't make her go camping.

R.I.P. But Maggie might not be ready to date someone else if Jackson doesn't make it out of the fog. The trailer for the season hints at tragedy for Maggie, and Reddit user thegtargaryen came up with a possible theory. They thought Jackson might have fallen into a creek and drowned, which had been foreshadowed by several near-misses with other characters. It's been a long time since a major character passed away on Grey's, so it could (unfortunately) be that time again. Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Amelia's Journey Of Self-Discovery Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has romance brewing with Link (Chris Carmack) but a flirty moment with Carina (Stefania Spampinato) left some viewers wondering if the two women might connect. Amelia could discover that she's bi, pan, or fluid in Season 16. Redditor stitchescutfigures thought it was a possibility, at least.

It's A Crossover Episode Station 19 started as a Grey's Anatomy spinoff, and the shows have converged for crossover events a few times. Since there's a past history of collaboration, it seems more than probable that Season 16 will see another big event bring the two series together again.

Hello, Old Friend A previously departed character may return this year if showrunner Krista Vernoff gets her way. She told TVLine that she was "trying to get someone back," though she didn't specify just who. It didn't sound like a sure thing, but it leaves room for so many past cast members to make a guest appearance. Could Cristina (Sandra Oh) check in with her old co-workers? Might there be another visit from Ghost Derek (Patrick Dempsey)? Some Redditors had their fingers crossed for Addison (Kate Walsh) but the possibilities are endless. Kelsey McNeal/ABC